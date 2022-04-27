Gutschewski making most of his chances on big tour

Scott Gutschewski is making the most of PGA Tour life on the edge.

Gutschewski, a Husker standout in the late 1990s, made about $20,000 in his first two seasons on the Buy.com (now Korn Ferry) Tour in 2000-01. Almost 20 years later, he picked up a check for $92,606 with a top-20 finish at the PGA Valero Texas Open in early April. Not too shabby for a guy who found out he made the field one day before the event.

“It’s just kind of life on the bubble,” he said. “Some days you don’t find out until the day before. I was going to play the Korn Ferry event in Savannah, so I was in Savannah. I always knew that getting into Texas was going to be super close. I knew I wanted to play, so I wanted to go to Savannah because I knew I could play there.”

On Wednesday morning, he got a call that he was first alternate at TPC San Antonio. He had lunch, packed up and got on a plane for Texas. He was in Houston when he got the call that Abraham Ancer had withdrawn. Gootch was in.

“It was pretty fortunate that the tee time was in the afternoon," he said. "It gave me a little time to rest and kind of get acclimated to the area a little bit.”

Gutschewski, 45, and his wife, Amy, live in Elkhorn. They have four children. The oldest, Luke, is playing golf for Iowa State.

“My wife kind of runs the circus,” Scott said. “She’s pretty good at that.”

And he does remember those Husker days. That team did great things. The 1999 group still has the best finish in program history – 14th at the NCAA Championships.

“That was a great time. I actually got some messages from some old teammates in the last few days. I think back to those times a lot, especially now that my oldest is playing college golf. It brings back some of the memories.”

He’s making more memories as a pro. In San Antonio, he got to play with Tony Finau and Brandt Snedeker. Or should I say, they got to play with Gootch?

“They are both great guys,” he said.

Finau said he remembered playing with Gutschewski at the US Bank Championship in Milwaukee in 2007.

“He said, ‘Yeah, I was 17 and I played with you and so-and-so…’ That was 15 years ago we played together, so I’ve known Tony a long time. Tony’s as nice as they come.”

Have to say the same about Gutschewski. Just great to see him doing so well.

Vontz finishing great Jay career

Judd Cornell, the men’s golf coach at Creighton, tries to remind Nate Vontz often how lucky he’s been to have him as a Bluejay.

“Nate has played a huge role in our improvement as a program,” Cornell said.

Vontz, a senior from Lincoln Southwest, has been part of the Creighton program for five years.

He has three of the 10 top rounds in Creighton history, and his 74.37 scoring average (as of April 1) is second only to John Sutko’s 74.19. With three more rounds of par or better, Nate will catch Sutko’s school-record total of 35.

What’s next for Nate as far as pro thoughts?

“I’m still in the process of deciding, but most likely it will be this summer, and I’ll start doing some Monday qualifiers and mini-tour events to try to get into some Korn Ferry or PGA tournaments.”

And he knows about the challenges that will come with that process.

“What I’ve noticed is that the better you get at golf, it becomes less physical and more mental. You have the ability to hit the shots, but you’ve got to make the right decisions, and your frame of mind has to be perfect to hit the right shots at the right time.”

Whatever the future holds, he will always be considered one of the greats of Creighton men’s golf.

“His success is a result of hard work and perseverance,” Cornell said. “He doesn’t try to be anything bigger than who he is, and that’s the mentality the team has taken on. A very humble and confident approach.”

Chip shot

Gutschewski on making it as a pro: “It’s hard. There are some good players now. It’s not always good enough to be good enough. You’ve got to be really good, and then you’ve got to have an opportunity. And then when you get your opportunity, you’ve got to take advantage of it.”

