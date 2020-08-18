Group walks to give a voice to child victims of sex trafficking

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Lincoln in March, even those alarming numbers are severely under-reported, said Hill.

“We’re starting to see reports that there is a 40% inflation of human trafficking since COVID began,” she said.

“I think most people don’t want to believe that this is really happening here, so they turn a blind eye,” she added. “But we can’t ignore this. Each one of these statistics, these numbers, is a person, is a child, with a name. They need us to link arms and raise our voices and demand this to end.”

How to help

Hill urges everyone to join the Voiceless group’s new Facebook page at facebook.com/groups/3330559097036304, and join the group’s next walk on Sept. 19.

She recommends adding the National Human Trafficking Hotline number to your phone: 1-888-373-7888, and using that number if you or someone you know are a victim of human trafficking. The hotline offers 24/7 confidential support and can connect you with local resources to get help.

You can also take the online training that Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) offers to help you better understand and recognize signs of human trafficking. The Voiceless group has raised over $10,000 through shirt sales to donate to O.U.R.

To learn more about I’ve Got a Name and its Street Outreach program, which personally reaches out to local victims and those who are vulnerable to sex traffickers, see ivegotaname.org or follow it on Facebook or Instagram.

