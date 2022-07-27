Get a grip – it’s key to a good golf swing

The importance of a good golf grip can’t be overstated.

The great Bobby Jones said: “A correct grip is a fundamental necessity in the golf swing. It might even be said to be the first necessity, for a person must take hold of the club before he can swing it, and he must hold it correctly before it becomes physically possible to swing it correctly.”

For the beginner, a strong foundation begins with the right grip. For the right-handed player, it is important that the grip creates a line between the right thumb and forefinger that points in the direction of the right ear. Just flip this if you are left-handed.

And not too tight. That leads to trouble.

Again from Jones: “The grip must be positive, but never tense. The firmest pressure is exerted by the three smaller fingers of the left hand. The grip of the right is very light.”

A grip that is too tight tends to produce a hook. Believe me, I know the feeling, and it generally leads to a messy scorecard.

This is why a lesson from a professional is so important, to double-check your work on the grip and swing. If you have been playing for a while and need a quick check-up, I am sure one of the pros at your favorite course could tell you quickly if you are gripping the club correctly.

Chip shots

• On a trip back from Wyoming in June, Anna and I played nine holes at Four Winds in Kimball. It’s a beauty of a place possibly best known as the home course of Nebraska golf legend Wilma Gilliland. Four Winds can play as long as 6,900 yards from the tips. We just played the front nine. I played horribly but still loved the course. Highly recommend. Just look for the “Truckers Welcome” sign on I-80, and you are almost there. Visit www.kimballne.org/four-winds-golf-course for course information and fees.

• Highly recommend Dirk Chatelain's World-Herald story about Debbie Reed, a Norfolk golfer who sued the NSAA and won a chance to play with the boys in high school in 1972. Search “Debbie Reed” and “pioneer” to find it. Trailblazing stuff as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

• Wow, that LIV deal sure changed the golf world in a hurry. Glad most of my favorites are still on the PGA Tour. It has made me a big Rory McIlroy fan, and I liked the way Jon Rahm put it when he said: “I play for the love of the game, and I want to play against the best in the world. I've always been interested in history and legacy, and right now the PGA Tour has that. There's meaning when you win the Memorial Championship. There's meaning when you win Arnold Palmer's event at Bay Hill. There's a meaning when you win LA, Torrey, some of the historic venues. That to me matters a lot."

