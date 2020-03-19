From the Baltics to Poland: 12 days from Tallinn to Krakow

Many Americans know something about Poland, and some have traveled there. It is probably a safe wager, however, that most couldn’t name all three Baltic States, their capitals or even their locations.

My daughter Erin Eggland and I were among those who could not, and we wanted to learn. (The Baltic States are Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – north to south. Their capitals are Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius, respectively. And they border one another on the eastern shores of the Baltic Sea across from Scandinavia in northern Europe.)

We recently returned from a 12-day journey beginning in Tallinn, Estonia through Riga, Latvia and Vilnius, Lithuania, and to Warsaw and Krakow in Poland. Traveling with a small multicultural group of interested explorers, there was ample opportunity to learn much of the culture, politics, economy, sociology and history of each of the four countries.

Estonia

Tallinn, Estonia’s capital, was and is a simultaneously quaint and modern city. Winding cobblestone streets and soaring spires of 14th century churches are reminders of its ancient past. Several layers of history are evident at Peter the Greats’s Kadriorg Palace with its splendid royal gardens, along with the private cottage he occupied on his visits.