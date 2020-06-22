Former Lincoln High student found the light at Lighthouse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A dozen years ago, Brodrick Kudron was an impressionable eighth-grade student in search of some direction in life.

He saw the light at Lighthouse.

“I had some energy to burn off,” he reflected. “A lot of my friends were going to Lighthouse, so I decided to follow suit and tag along.”

Kudron found his after-school niche at 26th and N streets. The new beacon in his life provided a form of structure that had been sorely lacking.

Kudron, now 25, is one of several thousand success stories to have emerged during the 30-year history of Lighthouse, an after-school and evening safe haven for kids in grades 6-12.

Kudron’s feel-good story merits an asterisk:

• Having graduated from Lincoln High School in 2013, the goal-oriented graduate decided to test the waters of the military and joined the U.S. Navy.

• After a five-year naval career, he returned to Lincoln and joined the Lighthouse staff as a youth specialist. Today, he juggles his Lighthouse job with academics, majoring in fashion design at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

His rise through the ranks serves him well in his current administrative capacity.