Yet another first for Glenmorangie

We’ve discussed Dr. Bill Lumsden, director of distilling, whisky creation and whisky stocks for Glenmorangie before in this column. His use of wild yeast from the Cadboll Estate, on which the Glenmorangie distillery sits, was groundbreaking in adding a bready note to the Allta in 2019.
Now, Lumsden has released a scotch whisky finished in the first kind of its casks – Hungarian oak casks that once held Tokaji white dessert wine. Tokaji, pronounced “Toe-KYE,” is only produced in a specific region of Hungary and neighboring Slovakia. There are several varieties, but it’s similar to a sweet Riesling, Muscat or Sauternes.
Lumsden said the inspiration came from his daughter making him a pineapple upside down cake for his birthday. And indeed, the flavors remind me of that. When Glenmorangie released this bottle, it actually made a special pairing available that included a cake specifically created to complement the flavors in this scotch.
Glenmorangie sits in far northern Scotland, among a group of 10 or so highland distilleries north of Speyside. Its base 10 year, “The Original,” is one of those scotches you see everywhere. It’s solid and inexpensive, and a great starting point for highland scotch. It’s also quite delicate in flavor, which makes it ideal for finishing. Most of the rest of Glenmorangie whisky starts with that 10 years of maturation, then is transferred to sherry, port or other casks for finishing. I really like the 18 year, and the top of the range, Signet, is a stunner.
Glenmorangie does have an ultra-premium as well called Grand Vintage. The latest release was distilled in 1996, which makes it 24 years old. I saw it on the shelf for around $900 if you want to blow your tax return on something expensive.
Glenmorangie A Tale of Cake is a NAS (Non-Age Statement) whisky, and it does taste quite youthful. I think it’s a just fine whisky, but quite overpriced for what you get. I would love to taste this whisky after 15-18 years. I think the dessert notes, combined with well-aged whisky, would be simply delightful. Bottled at a respectable 46%, there is no real nose to speak of, just alcohol notes. But it has a fantastic finish, full of vanilla and pineapple cake. And I thought the overall flavors and aromas improved with a few drops of water.
Glenmorangie A Tale of Cake is a Limited Edition, and unlike most releases that use the term, is apparently sold out in most retail shops I checked with. It is, however, still available while it lasts by the pour at Jake’s Cigars and Spirits.
Whisky news and notes
Glenmorangie has also released a limited edition 12 year, finished in Malaga wine casks. Hopefully we will see that here – the reviews liken it to the sherry-finished Glenmo you can get anywhere, called Lasanta. Cutty Sark is releasing a 33-year-old blended whisky, complete with art deco packaging. And finally, here’s hoping 2021 brings with it the repeal of the 25% tariffs on single malt scotch, which is part of the U.S.-U.K. trade dispute over … airplanes?
Until next time, sláinte!
Mark Feit is a Certified Whisky Ambassador and has visited 57 distilleries in Scotland with his father, Bob. You can reach Mark at markfeit@live.com.