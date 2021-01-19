Yet another first for Glenmorangie

Glenmorangie does have an ultra-premium as well called Grand Vintage. The latest release was distilled in 1996, which makes it 24 years old. I saw it on the shelf for around $900 if you want to blow your tax return on something expensive.

Glenmorangie A Tale of Cake is a NAS (Non-Age Statement) whisky, and it does taste quite youthful. I think it’s a just fine whisky, but quite overpriced for what you get. I would love to taste this whisky after 15-18 years. I think the dessert notes, combined with well-aged whisky, would be simply delightful. Bottled at a respectable 46%, there is no real nose to speak of, just alcohol notes. But it has a fantastic finish, full of vanilla and pineapple cake. And I thought the overall flavors and aromas improved with a few drops of water.

Glenmorangie A Tale of Cake is a Limited Edition, and unlike most releases that use the term, is apparently sold out in most retail shops I checked with. It is, however, still available while it lasts by the pour at Jake’s Cigars and Spirits.

