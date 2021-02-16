Walking down memory lane at the original Runza restaurant

Shortly after my arrival on the University of Nebraska campus in Lincoln in the fall of 1958, a fellow student told me about a different type of sandwich – a “Runza,” which was sold at a little drive-in restaurant on Park Avenue on the way to Pioneers Park.

I decided to try it and drove to the location, where I found a nice-looking building with the Runza Drive In sign. There was no inside dining, and car hops came to your car to take your order and deliver it.

In addition to Runza sandwiches, you could order hamburgers, onion rings, footlong hotdogs, knockwurst, pizza burgers and french fries. I ordered a Runza, fries and a drink. It was different, and I liked it!

I would return many times. Of course, it was near the Burlington and Union Pacific Railroad lines, and there was always the chance of getting a train photo as I got my meal.

The neighborhood of the original Runza Drive In was not ideal. Next door was a pony ride, and horse droppings made for lots of flies. During warm months, it was wise to roll up your car windows to eat your food. The workers inside were protected by screens, so this apparently never became a food sanitation issue.

This history that brought Runza to Lincoln