Tomato frenzy 2021

Remember earlier this summer, when your first tomato appeared, and you joyously picked it from the vine and thought of all the canning you were going to do, and all of the salsa and other great tomatoey things you would make?

Now, remember yesterday when you glanced in disbelief and dread at your multiple mammoth cherry tomato plants that you just picked clean two days ago, but have somehow sprouted hundreds of new perfectly ripe babies – again?

Yes I love tomatoes, but this time of year I find myself just looking for the easiest way to use up as many as possible. If you find yourself in the same boat – here are a couple of ideas for maximum tomato usage.

The Tik Tok Tomato Feta Pasta Bake

This is the easiest recipe of all time, and it is fantastic.

2 pints cherry tomatoes

¼ C extra virgin olive oil

1 T each of dried basil and oregano

Pinch of salt and pepper

1 block feta cheese (typically 6 to 8 ounces)

1 peeled and smashed clove of garlic

16 oz. pasta, such as fettuccine or linguine