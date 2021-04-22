Takeout family-sized meals prove successful for Lincoln restaurants

Given the effect the COVID-19 virus has had on businesses – including food service entities – it is refreshing to hear some limited optimism.

An element of emotion and spirit of survival is voiced by some local restaurant owners about the customer support during this period, center of which for them has been the option of take-out family-sized dinners for their customers.

Billy’s Restaurant

Executive chef and owner of Billy’s Restaurant, Nadar Farahbod, said that Billy’s added Family Style Pasta dinners for take-out this past spring after the COVID outbreak. At that time, with limited in-person patronage, the refocusing for the long-time Lincoln restaurant was an attempt to survive. And survive it did.

“The Family Style Pasta take-out dinners are doing really good and are helpful for families and working adults during this time,” Farahbod said, emphasizing that the service is one that the restaurant intends to continue.

He commented that Billy’s has had a number of regular customers utilizing the take-out option. “There are the same people coming back for the dinners once or twice a week, trying different items,” he said. “Then when they have tried them all, they start all over again.”