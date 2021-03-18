Take-out family-sized dinners at Billy's, Florio's and Parker's Smokehouse

Italian rolls and a choice of soup or salad are included with all Family Style dinner orders.

Gjoka said that he is overwhelmed by the number of people who have shown support for the restaurant's family style take-out service and Florio’s as a whole. “Our customers have really helped. They have cared about us and liked and wanted Florio’s to be here after this [pandemic] is over.

Parker’s Smokehouse

An image often associated with the terms lip-smackin’ and finger-lickin’ is barbecue. Certainly the large BBQ Feasts from Parker’s Smokehouse, along with the restaurant’s phrase “BBQ with Soul,” would seem to corroborate such imagery.

According to Parker’s general manager Brittany Parker, the pair of BBQ Feasts have been on its menu for the past 17 years. So, while the feasts are not a result of the pandemic, they have become a requested item to help customers combat the tedium of deciding what is for dinner tonight.

“Since the pandemic, we’ve been selling more feasts than we ever sold before,” Parker said.