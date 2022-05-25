Sip Nebraska returns to Mahoney State Park with goat yoga and other new twists

Cindy Hansen paused from participating in a yoga demonstration to take a selfie with a goat. Other yogis stopped to pet goats and laugh at their antics as the animals stood up against them. Later, several yogis lined up on their hands and knees so a goat could walk across their backs.

Goat yoga was a new activity at the ninth annual Sip Nebraska event as it returned to Mahoney State Park May 6-7 for the first time since 2019 due to pandemic limitations at state parks from 2020-21. Lincoln Yoga Center instructors provided sunset yoga classes that Friday evening and led goat yoga demonstrations Saturday afternoon. The goats were provided by Shepherd’s Rest Goat & Sheep Rescue of Pickrell, which benefited from donations at the event.

“We’ve always had yoga, but last year Sheila Palmquist from the Lincoln Yoga Center told me about goat yoga, so we added that this year,” said event planner Stacy Leners of Blur Parties.

According to Palmquist, “The idea is that being around animals lets people’s guard down so they can open up and try something new. It has been a serious couple of years with the pandemic, and many people are lonely. Goats have a soothing, calming effect on people. Once Jen Schurman of the goat rescue service told me about the positive effects goats have on nursing home residents, I thought I’d try goats with yoga.”

Palmquist said she plans to offer goat yoga at Sip Nebraska this fall, Oct. 7-8, in Lincoln’s Haymarket Park.

Axe throwing and a Best Sips contest were other new activities at the spring Sip event, which drew 2,100 attendees.

Best Sips winners were determined by the event’s participants, which dropped wooden chips into a jar at the tasting tents occupied by their favorite winery, brewery or distillery. The winners were Kinkaider Brewing Co., based in Broken Bow with taprooms in Lincoln and Grand Island; Prairie Creek Vineyards of Central City; and the Soldier Valley Spirits distillery of La Vista.

In all, seven wineries, seven craft breweries and two distilleries gave participants of taste of Nebraska wines, brews and spirits. Lincoln participants included Code Beer Co., Corn Coast Brewing Co., Kinkaider Brewing Co.’s Lincoln taproom, Saro Cider and the Sideshow Spirits distillery. Participating wineries from near Lincoln included Glacial Till Vineyard of Palmyra, Junto Wine of Seward and James Arthur Vineyard of Raymond.

“James Arthur Vineyard has been here every year since Sip Nebraska started,” said Jeff Korbelik, JAV’s tasting room manager who also reviews restaurants for the Lincoln Journal Star. “We like Sip because – look at this view! We have a scenic park, and it’s convenient for folks to get in and out. Last night the fire pits were burning because it was chilly. Those are nice touches.”

Food, artisan and craft vendors, outdoor games, a mobile massage trailer, educational sessions and electric trolley cart parking lot transports were also part of the event.

“After last week’s rain, it’s just great to have sunshine and be outside sipping Nebraska spirits in the park,” said Nick Pischel, who was a first-time attender with his wife Nicole and friends Jason and Wendy Cech.

