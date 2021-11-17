Screamers' goal is to satisfy, whether through song or cuisine or both

“It’s magical … the best part is watching people’s attitudes change. Pretty soon faces are smiling and toes are tapping. I don’t know how many times I’ve seen customers hug our maitre d’.”
Kevin Witcher is commenting on how some customers have reacted after experiencing an evening at Screamers Family Restaurant. You see, Screamers is not your typical restaurant. At any time, one of the dining wait staff might break into song.
A veteran musical theater performer, owner/manager Witcher explains that Screamers opened in Lincoln’s Haymarket District in January 2018. Witcher opened the restaurant as a tribute to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Scarlet and Cream Singers (UNL’s show choir), a group of which he had been a member.
The Scarlet and Cream Singers was founded by musical director Ray Miller in 1972 to be the “ambassadors” of the university’s alumni association. The group would go on for the next 35 years performing across the U.S. and abroad before disbanding in 2008. The term “Screamers” was the informal name that the group’s members had for themselves.
The Screamers experience begins with the usual progression of being greeted and seated with a server taking your drink or dining order. But sometimes, those servers also take to the stage and begin singing. The songs could be from the 1940s or current day.
Witcher said that customers should feel free to talk, dine, come or go while the performers are singing. “It’s an organic approach,” he says. “It might be one song, or two or three. Our performers cover everything from Disney to Sinatra.”
According to Witcher, many of the restaurant's performers are students, including those pursuing entertainment as a profession. There are also individuals who have full-time jobs but perform at Screamers as a part-time gig. Currently, there are no alumni of the Scarlet and Cream Singers.
But a visit to Screamers is more than singing. Amid a splashy interior, the establishment terms itself a family restaurant – a safe place to bring kids – with cuisine for adults and youngsters. Witcher said the restaurant’s demographic ranges from men and women 50-70 years old as well as families with children.
“Perhaps because of our entertainment element, people are surprised at how good our food offerings are,” Witcher said. “The quality of our classic cuisine is the ‘cherry on the top.’”
Six appetizers are listed under the Prelude category: Screamers Bruschetta ($8), Wisconsin Cheese Curds ($9), Buffalo Cauliflower ($9), Roasted Brussels Sprouts ($10), Annie B’s Chicken and Waffles ($11), Fried Calamari ($12) and Screamers Crab Cakes ($12).
In the Between Bread (sandwich) options are Screamers Twins Burger (single patty, $10), Screamin’ Cheese Burger ($13), James and the Giant Burger ($13), and at $14 each the French Dip, Best Little Burger in Texas and Smokehouse Chicken.
A dozen entrees are available under Headlines. At $14 each are Veggie Lasagna or Mac N’ Cheese, followed by Spaghetti & Meatballs ($17), Mom Ruth Meatloaf ($17), and three choices at $18 including Garlic Chicken Penne, Roast Half Chicken and Chicken Finger Dinner. The remaining entrees include 8 oz. Sauteed Salmon ($20), Braised Short Ribs ($21), Seared Scallops ($22), Crab Cake Trio ($22) and Frutti Di Mare ($24). Seven of the entrees include side dishes.
The Kids’ Menu has Kid Burger, Chicken Fingers and Kid Pasta at $7 each. Desserts number nine and range from a scoop of ice cream ($2.50) to cakes, pies and cheesecakes from $7.50 to $9.50. The Screamers bar includes beer, wine, spirits and signature cocktails.
According to Witcher, customer favorites include the Roasted Brussels Sprouts (sautéed Brussels sprouts, dates, bleu cheese and bacon lardon), Crab Cakes, and Frutti Di Mare (fettuccine noodles, mussels, shrimp, crabmeat, scallops, spaghetti cut zucchini, white wine cream sauce, parmesan flakes and grilled crostini).
Witcher is eager to relate the story behind one of Screamers’ comfort food offerings –the Mom Ruth Meatloaf. Named after his mother-in-law (who passed around Easter 2020), Witcher wanted a meatloaf on the Screamers menu and had always liked her recipe. She would not give up her recipe, but agreed to taste the restaurant’s version and give it approval. Witcher said she sent the options back to the kitchen three different times before finally finding one to her satisfaction.
Witcher said the restaurant is planning an Old School Rhythm & Blues show in December and is also considering the possibility of a Scarlet and Cream Alumni Reunion Christmas Show. He said to check Screamers’ Facebook page for further information.
Screamers’ intent is to satisfy people, whether through song or cuisine or both.
“I promise that customers will feel a whole lot better when they leave than when they came in … and we deliver those good feelings,” Witcher concluded.