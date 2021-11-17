Screamers' goal is to satisfy, whether through song or cuisine or both

“It’s magical … the best part is watching people’s attitudes change. Pretty soon faces are smiling and toes are tapping. I don’t know how many times I’ve seen customers hug our maitre d’.”

Kevin Witcher is commenting on how some customers have reacted after experiencing an evening at Screamers Family Restaurant. You see, Screamers is not your typical restaurant. At any time, one of the dining wait staff might break into song.

A veteran musical theater performer, owner/manager Witcher explains that Screamers opened in Lincoln’s Haymarket District in January 2018. Witcher opened the restaurant as a tribute to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Scarlet and Cream Singers (UNL’s show choir), a group of which he had been a member.

The Scarlet and Cream Singers was founded by musical director Ray Miller in 1972 to be the “ambassadors” of the university’s alumni association. The group would go on for the next 35 years performing across the U.S. and abroad before disbanding in 2008. The term “Screamers” was the informal name that the group’s members had for themselves.