Scotch via French wine country

A quick lesson this month on barrels – arguably where a whisky gets the majority of its flavor.
Scotch whisky is most commonly aged in ex-bourbon barrels. U.S. bourbon regulations stipulate that a barrel can only be used once to age that spirit. So after they are dumped, most of them make their way to Scotland.
The most popular scotch casks are ex-sherry butts. The demand for that flavor profile exploded, so much that sherry bodegas make money for treating or seasoning barrels with sherry for five months and then dumping it. They are also up to 10 times more expensive than a bourbon barrel. So, distillers got creative – aging their spirit in port, rum, madeira, cognac and various wine barrels. Enter Aberfeldy 18!
Aberfeldy is not a household name for most scotch drinkers. But I would hazard to say that most people who consider themselves scotch drinkers have had it, mainly because it’s the base single malt in Dewar’s whisky. So much so, that the Aberfeldy distillery bills itself as the “Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery.”
Dad and I visited there in 2017. It’s a bit off the beaten path, nestled next to the town of Aberfeldy, population 1,895, next to a burn (we would call it a stream), which is their water source. We stopped there to check another distillery off the list, but we also took advantage of their well-regarded café to enjoy the classic “Stillman’s lunch,” a fantastic charcuterie board.
Aberfeldy 18 year finished in red wine casks from Bordeaux is bottled at 43%. This gives the normally soft and honeyed Aberfeldy spirit some very nice additional sweet flavors that reminded me of rock candy, with some nice apples, red fruits and dry red wine on the nose and a long, peppery finish. It was named as one of Whisky Advocate’s top 20 for 2020, an annual list of blind-tasted whiskies from all over the world. To be considered, they have to be inexpensive and unallocated – meaning that you and I can actually buy them. Aberfeldy 18 is available at The Still for $124.99, and I recommend it!
Whisky news and notes
Huge news for scotch lovers: The U.S. dropped the 25% tariff on single malt scotch on March 4! That tariff hike led to price increases on most single malts, costing the industry $700 million in lost exports. Let’s hope this leads to lower pricing.
The U.S. has also agreed to allow the world standard 700 ml bottles. While it meant that we often got a few extra ounces out of a bottle, it also meant that more exclusive bottles never made it to the U.S.
Ardbeg’s annual committee release is out, named Arrrrrrrrdbeg (8 R’s, I counted), matured in ex-rye casks. Benriach has released a new ultra aged series, a 21, 25 and 30-year-old, all lightly peated highland whiskies. They sent me some samples, and they are all great. The 21 is really nice. It also happens to be the most likely one we would actually see in Nebraska.
Until next time, sláinte!
Mark Feit is a Certified Whisky Ambassador and has visited 57 distilleries in Scotland with his father, Bob. You can reach Mark at markfeit@live.com.