Scotch via French wine country

Aberfeldy 18 year finished in red wine casks from Bordeaux is bottled at 43%. This gives the normally soft and honeyed Aberfeldy spirit some very nice additional sweet flavors that reminded me of rock candy, with some nice apples, red fruits and dry red wine on the nose and a long, peppery finish. It was named as one of Whisky Advocate’s top 20 for 2020, an annual list of blind-tasted whiskies from all over the world. To be considered, they have to be inexpensive and unallocated – meaning that you and I can actually buy them. Aberfeldy 18 is available at The Still for $124.99, and I recommend it!

Whisky news and notes

Huge news for scotch lovers: The U.S. dropped the 25% tariff on single malt scotch on March 4! That tariff hike led to price increases on most single malts, costing the industry $700 million in lost exports. Let’s hope this leads to lower pricing.

The U.S. has also agreed to allow the world standard 700 ml bottles. While it meant that we often got a few extra ounces out of a bottle, it also meant that more exclusive bottles never made it to the U.S.