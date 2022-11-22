Restaurant review: Tiru Ethiopian Restaurant

At Tiru Ethiopian Restaurant, husband and wife co-owners Shimelis Gebru and Aynalem Demissie make the quality of their dishes a priority – it’s a matter of pride in their heritage.

Demissie shrugs and shyly admits, “I like cooking.” A simple admission, but one that reflects the passion with which she and Gebru operate their restaurant.

She explains that she grew up in an environment of cooking with her parents operating a popular restaurant in Ethiopia.

“My parents and my aunts … my family … inspired the love of cooking in me,” she says. “I didn’t learn cooking from books. I learned everything from my family.”

In the Tiru kitchen, Demissie doesn’t refer to cookbooks to create dishes, but rather her own experimentation and family history. She doesn’t use specific measurements when preparing a dish – “I know what it takes.”

Tiru – which translates to “delicious” – is a small, homey-style establishment, but is brightly decorated with Ethiopian prints and crafts. Gebru and Demissie came to Nebraska in 2004 and returned to their homeland in 2015. Two years later, they were back in Lincoln, with Tiru opening in January 2019.

Almost all of the restaurant’s dishes are gluten-free and can be ordered as vegan, vegetarian or with meat. The level of spiciness a diner prefers is always checked, and bread is prepared with Teff, a gluten-free flour.

Sambusa (lightly fried pastry dough filled with onion, green pepper and lentil, $5.50) and Lentil Soup (homemade with Ethiopian spices and vegetables, $6.99) are the two appetizers offered.

The 10 entree choices include Alicha Kik: Yellow Split Pea Stew (yellow peas cooked in a mild sauce of spices, onion, garlic, ginger and turmeric, $10.99); Key Misir: Red Lentil Stew (red lentils simmered in berbere sauce, seasoned with ginger and cardamom, $12.99); Shiro (highly seasoned chickpea powder simmered in canola oil or spice butter, $13.99); Key Wot: Beef Stew (tender pieces of beef simmered in berbere sauce, seasoned with ginger and cardamom, $14.99); and Doro Wot (chicken seasoned with onions, garlic, ginger, sauteed with herbal butter and simmering in berbere, with hard-boiled egg, $15.99).

The five remaining entree options are Tibs (choice of hot or mild chunks of lamb or beef cooked with onions, jalapeno, rosemary and fresh tomato, seasoned with garlic and herbed sauce, $13.99/beef, $15.99/lamb); Lamb Wot (lamb pieces simmering in berbere sauce, seasoned with ginger, cardamom, carrot, potato and turmeric, $16.99); Kitfo (finely chopped sirloin served with herbed butter sauce and hot chili powder, served raw, slightly cooked or well done, with collard greens and homemade cheese, ($16.99); Beyeynetu Vegan Combo (yellow split pea stew, spicy red lentils, collard greens, cabbage, whole lentils, hot chickpea flour sauce, French beans, spiced potato stew and salad, $17.99); and Tiru Special: Meat Lovers for Two (Doro Wot, beef tibs, Key Wot and homemade cottage cheese, $22.99).

Beverage choices include bottled water, sparkling water, hot tea, bottled soda and coffee ($1.50-$2.99).

Both Gebru and Demissie say the customer menu favorite is the Beyeynetu.

The restaurant’s customer base is wide and varied, from families and college students to some of Lincoln’s Asian and Indian populations.

“There are people who come down from Omaha to eat here,” Gebru says. “They say Tiru is the only place that tastes and looks like home. Even people who have never tried Ethiopian food before have become regulars.”

Demissie emphasizes that the integrity of her heritage will never allow her to compromise the quality of her cooking.

That is because, as she says, she “LIKES cooking!”