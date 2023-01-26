Restaurant review: Tia Lety’s

What is a pupusa?

A pupusa is a thick white corn tortilla, grilled and stuffed with different choices of fillings, and has been called the national dish of El Salvador. It is also the most popular item on the menu at Lincoln’s Tia Lety’s restaurant, offering authentic Salvadoran and Mexican cuisine.

The restaurant’s bright orange exterior separates it from its neighboring auto-related businesses. That color and its vibrancy carries on into the restaurant’s interior, creating a festive ethnic and casual atmosphere abetted by lively Spanish music and tunes.

Leticia Martinez – who calls herself manager, owner, cook and everything else associated with the restaurant – opened Tia Lety’s, which was named after her (Aunt Lety) in April 2014.

However, Martinez’s culinary offerings have been around Lincoln for a number of years prior, having operated the storied El Salvador restaurant through its many different Lincoln locations.

Originally from Sonsonate, Salvador, Martinez first came to the United States in 1988, landing in Nebraska in 1995.

According to Martinez, Tia Lety’s is the only sit-down Lincoln restaurant offering pupusas. She says that the addition of Mexican dishes to the menu has proven to be a good blend. “While pupusas are our most requested item, we also sell a lot of enchiladas.”

She says that the restaurant’s customer base is divided pretty evenly between “Latinos and Americans,” with lunches serving business workers, neighboring families and some students, while dinners serve primarily families.

Martinez emphasizes that all of Tia Lety’s offerings are prepared from scratch with nothing pre-prepared. “A dish is not prepared in advance, until it has been ordered.”

The restaurant’s menu offers seven pupusa choices: Chicharron (fried ground pork belly), Chicharron con queso (chicharron with cheese), Revuelta (chicharron, cheese, beans), Queso (cheese), Queso con frijol (cheese and beans) and Queso con loroco (cheese and loroco). All options are $3.50.

Tamales (chicken or pork) are $3, with Tamales de Elote (sweet corn tamales) $2.25. Tamales de Elote con crema or con frijol (cream or beans) are $3.50. Other options are Pasteles (deep fried taco with pork), $5; Yuca (fried or boiled yucca, chicharron or chicken), $9.25; Tostada (choice of pork, beef or chicken), $6.25; and Platano Frito Maduro (deep fried plantain), $2.50 – beans or cream extra.

A Taco Salad costs $7.50, with seven options of tacos at $2.75. An Enchilada is $3, with a trio of enchiladas with beans and rice, $12.50. A Burrito Soltero is $10, with a Burrito Casado costing $12. Other Mexican options include Torta ($9), Quesadilla ($10) and Sopes ($4.75).

Seven Platos Fuertes (entrees) range from $12.50 to $15 and include Carne Asada, Bistec Encebollado, Pollo Encebollado, Chicharrones Entomatados, Chile Relleno de Puerco, Chile Relleno de Queso and Pollo en Chipotle. Three different Fajitas dishes range from $14.50 to $15.25.

Soup choices are Menudo, $10.50; Sopa de Camaron (shrimp), $14; and Sopa de Res (beef), $14.50. Coctel de Camaron (shrimp cocktail) costs $15, with Mojarra Frita Grande (large fried tilapia), $25.

Four Salvadoran desserts are offered: Quesadilla Salvadorena (sweet cake with cheese bread), $2; Atol de Elote (warm sweet corn and milk drink), $4; Canoa (deep-fried plantain topped with vanilla pudding and cinnamon), $4.75; and Empanadas de Platano (boiled plantains stuffed with vanilla pudding, deep fried and rolled in sugar), $4.75.