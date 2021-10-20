Restaurant review: Florio’s Italian Restaurant & Grille

“I like to think our customer service is personalized to each diner … like family,” he said.

The restaurant’s lunch and dinner clientele are primarily in the 40s-and-over age group, generally a customer base that wants to relax and have time to enjoy an evening of dining. Gjoka said that weekends also find the occasional date-nighters.

He relates that many of the restaurant's regulars have developed relationships with other diners. “Our atmosphere is so warm and cozy that regulars will often visit other tables to converse … family like.”

And while the COVID-19 pandemic affected Florio’s, like all Lincoln businesses, Gjoka said that his “family” of kitchen and service staff stuck with him.

“I never had to struggle about maintaining staff,” he said. “There were no staffing cuts. I increased salaries. I was lucky to have the people that I had.”

According to Gjoka, Florio’s menu is adjusted every six months or so, adding some new dishes, removing others. He said that the November/December menu will reflect some minor changes.