“Big risk. Big reward.”

That is how Muhammed “Bo” Bacho explains the “exciting journey” that he and Adila Towab began in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. That “journey” was the opening of the Rendang Malaysian restaurant.

The two co-owners of the ethnic restaurant were operating in the fast lane of deciding whether to open a restaurant, as well as engage in the remodeling and set-up for such – in a three-plus-month window.

It was the first dining venture for them, and while other established restaurants were experiencing pandemic slowdowns, they were opening up a new restaurant.

Committing to the space in December 2020, the affable duo’s original plan was to open in mid-March 2021. But then Bo and Adila both were diagnosed with COVID, with one of the side effects of the malady being their loss of taste.

The loss of taste remained after they had recovered from COVID, but they faced the issue of opening and operating a restaurant when they couldn’t taste the food they were preparing.

Rendang’s opening date had been pushed back to April, and fortunately the pair’s ability to taste returned a week before the rescheduled opening.

Bo relates that opening the restaurant during the pandemic was chancy and daring, but the result was favorable. While keeping with the required restrictions (masking and distancing), “We had customers from the very first day. Also a full house.”

He said that because they hadn’t anticipated the volume of customers, some diners waited for more than an hour to be served. “But the customers kept coming back,” he continued, “and new customers came. Lots of love kept us going.”

According to Bo and Adila, Rendang is the first and only Malaysian restaurant in Nebraska and is halal (permissible for Islamics).

Adila reveals that the pair had no major experience in cooking when they started considering opening a restaurant. She had contacted family members back in Malaysia about recipe specifics, but the answers she received were often “a little bit” or “a pinch” or “you’ll know what is right.”

Ultimately, she said that preparation involved lots of YouTube videos on Malaysian cuisine.

Also, it was not easy to obtain the native spices that were used in Malaysian cooking, so Adila altered some of the ingredients to obtain an acceptable taste.

Malaysian cooking is different from many Asian cooking styles, but according to Bo and Adila it is closest to Indian, Thai and Indonesian. The Rendang result is a convincing exotic twist for an American palate.

Bo said that the restaurant has experienced a positive response from its customers. “Families, couples … it is pretty much spread out … everyone.”

The pair expected a lot of Asian patronage, and while there is a good representation of such, surprisingly 80 percent of their customers are Nebraskans.

Cooking everything fresh, dishes made to order and caring about making the food right for customers are principles highly regarded at Rendang.

The Rendang menu offers three Starter options – Curry Puff (puff pastry with potato, curry filling, $3.49), Cheesy Wedges (potato wedges drizzled with creamy and cheesy sauce, $5.99) and Stuffed Tofu (fried tofu with cucumber, bean sprouts and carrot, served with side of sweet Thai chili sauce, $8.99).

There are six Rendang Classics: Nasi Lemak Ayam (spice-breaded chicken served with coconut rice, sambal, boiled egg, cucumber, peanuts and fried anchovies, $15.49); Nasi Lemak Rendang (beef rendang served with coconut rice, sambal, boiled egg, cucumber, peanuts and fried anchovies, $16.99); Char Kway Teow (flat rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, chives, bean sprouts and house special sauce, $14.49); Mee Goreng Mamak (egg noodles stir-fried with eggs, chives, bean sprouts and house special sauce, $14.49); Nasi Goreng Special (egg-fried rice tossed with mixed vegetable, white pepper, fish sauce and house special sauce, and served with fried egg, $13.99); and Mee Kari (egg noodles served in creamy curry topped with boiled egg, bean sprouts, green onion and crispy fried onion, $14.49).

Fried tofu, chicken and shrimp can be added to the Char Kway Teow, Mee Goreng Mamak, Nasi Goreng Special and Mee Kari for $2 each.

Mix-N-Match choices allow diners to choose a base, protein and sauce with prices from $11.99 to $12.99. Base choices are rice, potato or flatbread, with proteins including spiced chicken, butter chicken, satay chicken or seasoned fried tofu. The sauce options are sambal, curry, butter, peanut, sweet chili and spicy soy.

Non-alcoholic hot or iced specialty drinks cost $3.99 to $4.99 and include Pulled Tea, Milo, Malaysian Coffee, Lemonade, KL Sunrise, Happy Soda, and Soymilk and Grass-Jelly. Desserts are Egg Tart ($2.49) and Tau Foo Fah (soymilk pudding with palm sugar syrup, $5.99).

Adila said that customer favorites are the Flatbread Meal with either butter chicken or satay chicken and the Nasi Lemak Ayam.

Bo and Adila say that diners can expect a new cultural experience at Rendang. “Don’t be afraid to try something new,” Adila says, followed by a bit of dining advice for plates with multiple food items. “Mix everything together before eating – it doesn’t work to eat it one by one.”