Ready-to-go family meals, part 3

For the past couple of months, L Magazine has looked at how some of Lincoln’s catering and dining establishments have adapted to serving customers during a pandemic. Specifically, we’ve looked at the servicing of prepared meals for delivery or pick-up to ease the stress on families.

This month’s issue looks at a pair of local entities responsible for several of Lincoln’s most popular and successful dining establishments.

Lazlo's marks 30th year

March 20 marks the 30th year that Lazlo’s Brewery & Grill has been serving diners in Lincoln’s Haymarket District, according to Jay Jarvis, director of operations and co-founder of the restaurant. Over the years, the Lazlo’s brand has expanded to Lazlo’s South, Lazlo’s Omaha and its affiliated Lincoln restaurant FireWorks.

The three Lincoln establishments have always had take-out and delivery options for their customers. But three to four years ago, Lincoln Lazlo’s established a Dinner on the Run service featuring some of its most requested and best menu items. FireWorks has followed suit with its FireWorks Feast items.

Both options are geared to expand the restaurants’ services to a greater group of customers. And with COVID-19 concerns, that’s something many of their guests have said is needed.