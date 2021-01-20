Ready-to-go family meals, part 2

According to Lemke, the demand for the To-Go service has been average – “cyclical, up and down.” And like every other local food service provider, he would like to see the demand for services increase. “Come on down … we would love the business.”

Clean Slate Food Co.

In July 2018, Dylan Thompson and Jamen Danielson started Clean Slate Food Co., an event/catering business. The two co-owners/operators relied on word of mouth and social media to establish their business’ reputation and customer base.

Jump to spring 2020, when the public was faced with the pressures of attempting normality during a pandemic. Clean Slate’s catering customers began asking about the possibility of a regular meal service that provided good-tasting food and a healthy diet.

Thompson and Danielson began working on a menu that provided such.

“We were motivated through our own love of good food to provide a service that was convenient for customers and provided a healthy, tasty and varied diet that would not produce any consumer guilt,” Thompson said.