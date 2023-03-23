Over 700 guests attended the first Russ’s Wine and Food Experience in three years Feb. 24 at Embassy Suites. The event raises funds to support performing arts at the Lincoln Community Playhouse.

“Our last event was on Feb. 28, 2020, and the world shut down after that due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Marty Jarvis, marketing director for B&R Stores, said at the event. “We’re happy people can come out and enjoy tasting a variety of wines and foods again here tonight. We have a great turnout. We appreciate everyone who has attended to help raise money for the Lincoln Community Playhouse.”

Over 500 guests tasted samples at 92 wine and food booths in the main ballroom. An additional 250 guests sampled at 13 booths in the Reserve room and/or in the Cellar room, which was set up differently with no booths. In addition to sampling wines and foods, guests were offered beer tastings at booths from local breweries Empyrean, Kinkaider, Saro Cider and Zipline.

Jonathan Leach played acoustic music in the Reserve Room, and Lincoln Community Playhouse board member Kent Steen entertained guests with his juggling antics.

A wine pull, at $25 per pull, also helped raise funds for the Playhouse.

“Russ's Market is one of Lincoln's foundational businesses, and it is an honor to have them support the Playhouse,” said Morrie Enders, executive director of Lincoln Community Playhouse. “Each individual Wine and Food Experience provides funding for a complete show budget from top to bottom and then some. Over the years, Russ's Market has contributed over $460,000 to the Playhouse, which is an extraordinary show of support from a local business to a local arts organization. We take this investment seriously and strive to provide the finest entertainment and theater experience for everyone who comes to the Playhouse.”

Forty Playhouse volunteers served wine, handed out plates and glasses, and assisted at the photo booth – reducing event expenses for B&R Stores and increasing the proceeds that Russ’s Market was able to contribute to the Playhouse. Sixty B&R associates, plus additional vendor partners, also worked at the event.

At the photo booth, Playhouse volunteer Danny Johnson donned a costume as part of the entertainment.

“I’m Cinderella’s real mother,” Johnson quipped. “Cinderella’s stepmother gets all the publicity, but I’m still alive and kicking. I should be the one with the glass slipper, but I’m OK with my daughter getting it.”

For information on upcoming shows at the Lincoln Community Playhouse, visit www.lincolnplayhouse.com.