Oban Distillers Edition is a step above the norm

The Oban distillery was built in 1794 by the Stevenson brothers, before the town of the same name sprung up around it. I visited the picturesque village in northwest Scotland with my Dad in 2017 and found it delightful. Being on the sea around a well-protected bay, Oban started as a fishing village.

Indeed, today, you can get some amazing seafood there in all the pubs and food stands. A highlight of visiting is hiking up Jacob’s Ladder. It’s 144 steps up the nearly sheer face of the rock wall to McCaig’s tower, which was built overlooking the town and bay. A local banker began construction on it in 1897 as a way to establish his family legacy and keep local stone masons employed. He died in 1902 with only the outer wall finished, and that is how it remains today.

Another highlight of our visit there was an impromptu performance of the local high school (bag)pipe and drum corps – the Scottish version of a marching band in the local school. I was mesmerized for hours enjoying their performance, which started when I was high above the town at the tower. I returned down the steps and spent the evening enjoying the most Scottish of music. Really fantastic memories!

Since the town grew around the Oban distillery, it has no room to expand. Additionally, the distillery complex is built right up to that high rock wall in the center of town. With only two small stills, its yearly output is quite low. Its core range consists of the solid 14-year, an outstanding 18-year, Little Bay (a non-age statement whisky), a high-end 21-year-old, and this month’s featured bottle, Oban Distillers Edition.

Oban’s owner is Diageo, the world’s largest spirits and beer company. Diageo also owns Lagavulin, Caol Ila, Cardhu, Cragganmore, Johnnie Walker, Guinness and a bunch of other brands. Most of Diageo’s scotch distilleries produce a distiller’s edition, which takes their base release single malt (in this case the Oban 14-year) and finishes each of them in a different wine cask for an additional time period. This secondary maturation adds depth of flavor and smooths out the edges.

Oban Distillers Edition is finished for an additional 6-18 months in a cask that previously held Montilla Fino sherry, the driest of this type of fortified wine from Spain. Unlike the more common Oloroso and Pedro Ximenez sherries, which add a sweet fruity note to scotch, Fino adds flavors more like butterscotch and toffee.

One of the interesting things I find in Oban whisky is some sea notes. The distillery sits literally across the street from the sea, and like many coastal Scotch whiskies, some of that seems to seep its way into the finished product. Oban also has just a wisp of smoke. Bottled at 43%, it’s incredibly easy to drink, and available in Lincoln at The Still and Hy-Vee at 70th and Pioneers Boulevard for around $120.