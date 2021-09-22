No name mystery scotch: worth a gamble?

I watched the Kirkland 23 Sherry Finish sit on the shelf for months before buying one. I had purchased the previous releases, a 22-, 20- and 18-year, and was unimpressed. They were fine drams, but not at all memorable. Not anything I would buy again.

So I was content to let it sit, until fellow member of the Flatwater Whisky Society (aka Scotch Club) James sent a text saying it was amazing. Then a week later, Heath chimed in and seconded the notion, and I thought I’d give it a shot.

I was blown away by how good it was! Bottled from one of the 50 or so Speyside distilleries, there is no hint as to the source of the distillate. Finished in sherry casks for almost two years and bottled at a very nice 46%, it’s best neat, or with a few drops of water. A nice spicy finish contrasts with the sweet sherry notes. You can sure smell the classic sherry notes of raisins and dates, similar to the earlier releases, but the difference with this is the palate and finish – some nice orange and Christmas mulled spice or cinnamon. It’s available until it’s gone at Costco. Priced at $79.99 in Lincoln, I’d grab two!

Whisky news and notes: There’s a new Glenmorangie out, called X. It’s a no-age-statement single malt, made for mixing in cocktails. Described as soft with lots of vanilla notes, it retails for around $40. Until next time, sláinte!

The author, Mark Feit, is a Certified Whisky Ambassador and has visited 57 distilleries in Scotland with his father, Bob. You can reach Mark at markfeit@live.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0