Napoli's offers fine dining ambience, Italian food and wine choices

“Our servers never push diners in any aspect of their experience at Napoli’s,” Shala added. “We don’t care about customer turnover. We want people to stay and enjoy their time with us.”

Like other businesses, the pandemic affected Napoli’s – most markedly in the area of staff shortages. The family-owned restaurant found family members becoming the cog to keep the restaurant operating. Shala (chef), his wife Zeki (front and service), son Dorian (chef) and manager Morton (front and service) have logged hours working open-to-close, seven days a week. A small and loyal group of dedicated support staff members supplement the workforce.

Because of the staffing shortage, the restaurant is open daily for dinners, but only Saturdays and Sundays for lunch. “Our goal is to soon be able to be open for lunch seven days a week,” Morton said.

Evening patronage includes a mix of diners, from business professionals and younger couples to families and seniors. The weekend lunches find patrons in their 20s and 30s on Saturdays and families and older diners on Sundays.

Morton said that Napoli’s lighting, music and fine dining presentation creates an atmosphere perfect for romantic dining.