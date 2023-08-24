Barbecue is front and center at Mulberry BBQ by Single Barrel, where diners will soon discover that smoked meats are the apex of the intimate eatery located in northwest Lincoln.

Open since July 2018, Mulberry presents a relaxed, homespun ambiance, according to manager/partner Shad Sanford. That atmosphere is furthered by the use of rustic tree-bark tables and chairs.

“We’re not stiff or stuffy,” Sanford said. “We want to make sure that everyone is comfortable.”

Sanford has been involved with several restaurants in Lincoln, but primarily in ventures with the Single Barrel group. When the Mulberry site became available (it had previously been the smoking center for a different barbecue restaurant), Sanford and Single Barrel discussed the possibility of the site being an all-barbecue restaurant with the barbecue based on Single Barrel’s version of barbecue.

The decision to go with native Nebraska mulberry wood for smoking also resulted in the restaurant’s name.

Sanford cites the differences between Mulberry and other barbecue restaurants, leading off with the uniqueness of mulberry wood utilized for smoking meat. He also said that the restaurant slices everything directly for order (the only exception being the pulled pork) and that no sauces are used in preparation.

“Only rub and smoke,” he said. “We let our seasonings, which we make in-house, speak for us.”

He said that Mulberry’s sides are made from scratch and are unique and different. “There are no fryers in the kitchen, no microwaves, no hoods. Smoke and ovens only are used.”

According to Sanford, another important part of Mulberry’s is customer service. “It is important to make sure that there is no lack of acknowledgement of our customers by the staff.”

Sanford said that the Mulberry menu was inspired and developed with Single Barrel’s original barbecue chef.

Mulberry’s sandwich menu has 10 choices, which come with one regular side item. Choices include Pulled Pork ($10), New Turkey ($11), Single Barrel Taco (two tacos pulled pork or brisket/$10), Sausage Fest ($10), Burnt End Sandwich ($13), Brisket ($12), Smoked Hog ($10), Double Barrel (brisket and pulled pork/$11), Triple Barrel (andouille, brisket, pulled pork/$13) and Brisket Burrito (brisket and cheesy potatoes/$11).

If one is hungry, saddle up for one of Mulberry’s 12 dinner plates, which come with two regular side items. Starting with BBQ Nachos (choice of pulled pork, sliced turkey or brisket, plus nacho cheese sauce, jalapenos, sour cream, green onions, sweet BBQ sauce/$11 – no sides), Half Smoked Chicken ($12), Half Slab Ribs (St. Louis style/$18), Burnt Ends ($16), Loaded Baked Potato (choice of pulled pork, sliced turkey or brisket, plus sour cream, cheese, green onions and sweet BBQ sauce/$10 – no sides), and Rib & Meat Combo (quarter slab and choice of either pulled pork, turkey, brisket, sausage or andouille/$17).

One, Two and Three Meat dinner plate options include a choice of pulled pork, brisket, sliced turkey, andouille or sausage link at $13, $15 and $17 depending on the number of meats chosen.

Two dinner plates are listed as serving more than one individual. The Smokehouse includes brisket, pulled pork, burnt ends and half chicken, plus three sides and serves two to three people ($33). The Mulberry Feast tips the table with half slab ribs, andouille sausage, smoked sausage, brisket, pulled pork, toast and two large sides, serving four ($50).

Baked Potato, Red Slaw, BBQ Beans, Pasta Salad, Potato Salad, Cheesy Potatoes, Mac & Cheese and Cornbread Stuffing are listed as side choices. Extra servings of the sides range from $2.50 to $3.50 for regular and $5 to $6 for large.

Sanford said that the overwhelming customer favorite is the Burnt Ends dinner plate.

A suggestion by Sanford for a new customer is to order several items (two or three) and consume some from each, taking the remaining amounts home for later. “They can sample a variety of our dishes and discover their favorite,” he said.

Mulberry customers are generally a wide variety for lunch, ranging from blue collar to professors. Families comprise most of the dine-in dinner crowd, with half of the dinner orders being carry-out requests. The restaurant’s catering business – which has serviced from 15 to 800 clients – accounts for about a quarter of Mulberry’s total business.

Good service, friendly environment, fresh food and reasonable prices are reasons that Sanford cites for new and repeat patronage.

Since the beginning of the year, Mulberry BBQ by Single Barrel has been the service provider for the Nebraska State Capitol’s cafeteria, with Sanford saying that Mulberry’s is looking at additional growth – possibly south Lincoln, Hickman or maybe the Omaha area.