Martinis and longevity

Many people would probably agree that the key to longevity is exercising, getting enough sleep and eating a healthy diet.

However, if you look at two recently passed icons, Betty White and Queen Elizabeth II, they didn’t seem to stick to that, but rather had very active lifestyles and much repetition in what they ate, which wasn’t necessarily healthy – at least in the case of Betty, who reportedly loved hot dogs and ate one daily. She was also known to have a vodka martini most evenings.

Queen Elizabeth had tea, biscuits and cereal upon waking, healthy lunches and dinners, often consisting of grilled fish like sole, or salmon, with plenty of vegetables from her garden. She, too, enjoyed a drink, and her favorite was a gin and Dubonnet cocktail with lemon and ice. And just like Betty White, she also loved of a good, dry martini.

If I had to guess why they both reached such a grand old age, I’d say it’s because they kept extremely active, had great social lives and enjoyed a cocktail.

Here’s a recipe for Dubonnet Cocktail for the Queen, according to Robert Large, yeoman of the cellars of Buckingham Palace:

1 part gin

2 parts Dubonnet

1 thin wedge of lemon (no seeds!)

Pour in glass, then add the lemon into the glass and place two ice cubes on top

Another item that the queen often enjoyed at her afternoon tea was a scone. Following is the recipe from her royal chef of many years, Darren McGrady, who has a wonderful YouTube channel and an interesting cookbook that came out in 2007 called “Eating Royally – Recipes and Remembrances from a Palace Kitchen.”

English Tea Scones

3 ¼ C all-purpose flour

1 stick soft butter

½ C plus 1 T granulated sugar

4 tsp baking powder

1 egg

¾ - 1 ¼ C of milk

1 C raisins (if making fruit scones)

1 egg yolk for glazing

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

1) In a large bowl, add the flour, baking powder and sugar. Add and rub in the butter until it resembles fine breadcrumbs.

2) Make a well in the center and add the beaten egg and about ¾ cup of milk. With a metal spoon bring the mixture together, making sure you do not over-mix it or you will tighten the dough.

3) If the mixture is a little dry, add more of the remaining milk gradually. (You don’t want the mix too dry, or too set, that it sticks to the rolling pin.)

4) Lightly dust the table with flour and roll out the dough to about 1-inch thick. Then cut using a 2-inch round cookie cutter. Place on a baking sheet about 1 inch apart and brush the tops with the beaten egg yolk.

5) Bake for about 15-20 minutes. When cooked, lift onto a wire rack to cool.

Makes about 16 scones.

If you would like to learn more about the cooking and meals of the royal family, there is an excellent YouTube program called “Royal Recipes” with host Michael Buerk.