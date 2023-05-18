The farmers markets are in full swing again, so it’s time to grab your grocery bags, pop out and say “hello” to your local vendors. During the first month, you can expect to see lots of spinach, asparagus, mushrooms, greens and radishes. Here are a couple of recipes to help you utilize the first crops.

Roasted Radishes

Ingredients

2 bunches medium radishes washed, dried, tops trimmed (1 lb. trimmed)

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon kosher salt or ½ teaspoon sea salt

1⁄₄ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Instructions

1. Preheat your oven to 425°F.

2. Cut the radishes in half lengthwise.

3. Arrange them in one layer in a baking dish, with their cut side down.

4. Add the butter, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Toss to coat.

5. Roast until the radishes are fork-tender, about 20 minutes.

While raw radishes have a sharp flavor, cooked ones are very mild, almost bland. So you definitely want to salt them liberally and season them well.

If the radishes you use are large, they’ll need to stay longer in the oven – up to 30 minutes.

As mentioned above, another item that you’ll see early in the market season is asparagus. I can already hear the collective sighs when I say this, but I can’t stand asparagus. When I was a kid, if I smelled it cooking as I walked into the house, I would immediately ask if I could go eat at best friend Robin’s house. I do try it about every three years to make sure I still hate it (still do), and I have had it prepared every way imaginable.

However, I had a roommate many years ago from Texas who was making a fried asparagus sandwich one day and insisted I try it. This sandwich was the only way I’d ever been able to have a couple of bites of the stuff, probably because the pungent flavor was so masked. To this day, I’ve never heard of anyone making this particular sandwich, and the following recipe is close to her preparation – however, she did add a little cheddar cheese to the mix. Enjoy!

Texas Asparagus and Cream Cheese Sandwich

Ingredients

• 1 pound fresh asparagus, chopped into 1-inch pieces

• 1 pound cream cheese, softened

• 1 tablespoon dried tarragon

• Salt

• Black pepper

• ½ cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

• ½ cup unsalted butter

• 8 slices sandwich bread

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 400° F.

2. Boil or steam the chopped asparagus for 3 minutes and then submerge in cold water. Mix the cooked asparagus with the softened cream cheese and tarragon, then add salt and pepper to taste.

3. Melt the butter in a saucepan. Take each slice of bread and dip it into the melted butter, and then sprinkle Parmesan cheese on one side of each piece.

4. Spread about ½ cup of the cream cheese/asparagus filling on a slice of bread on the non-coated side, and top with another slice, leaving the Parmesan-coated sides on the outside.

5. Place assembled sandwiches on a greased sheet and bake in oven for 15-20 minutes, turning over once so both sides are browned.