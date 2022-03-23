Lagavulin 11 – 2021 Whisky of the Year

If you’re a fan of whiskey produced on this side of the Atlantic, you likely have seen the glut of celebrity bourbon introduced in recent years.

Matthew McConaughey has Longbranch, Terry Bradshaw has Bradshaw’s, and Forrie J. Smith, the actor who plays Lloyd on “Yellowstone,” collaborated with Oak and Eden. Heck, even the band Metallica and fictional characters like James T. Kirk and J.R. Ewing had their own bottles. But this thing hasn’t really been seen much in the Scotch whisky world.

Actor Nick Offerman is best known for playing the irascible Ron Swanson in “Parks and Recreation,” which aired on NBC from 2009-2015. In the series, he professes his love for Lagavulin 16-year-old single malt, the heavily peated spirit from Islay. Diageo, the owner of Lagavulin (and biggest spirits company in the world), hired him to act in some commercials, and soon after collaborated on a release with him – the Offerman edition of Lagavulin was first released in 2019. In 2021, the second Offerman edition came out, an 11-year-old Scotch finished in Guinness casks (Guinness is also owned by Diageo).

All that background leads to one of the reasons I wanted to try it. Then, Whisky Advocate magazine named it Whisky of the Year for 2021. Throughout the year, the Whisky Advocate tastes and reviews hundreds of whiskies and features them in the magazine. Then after the year ends, they blind taste a select group of them again to come up with their top 20. I appreciate that in order to be considered, each bottle has to be affordable and readily available. No 50-year-old Scotch or Pappy Van Winkle makes the list, but any whiskey/whisky from around the world, generally sub $100, is eligible. Last year, Larceny Barrel Proof bourbon won the award. See the whole list at whiskyadvocate.com/top20.

So, now I have to give it a go, right? I love Guinness, single malt, and it’s the Whisky of the Year? To add to it, our new neighbor told me it was his current favorite. So I’m all in. I was hoping for that rich, coffee, roasted malt flavor of the beer to come through. So let’s take a sip … Nice clean wood smoke on the nose. Some sweet sugar comes through on the finish that turns dry quickly, with a hint of an IPA-like dryness. Then back to sweet and lingering … there’s the Guinness flavor for me. Worth waiting for. Bottled at 46%, it’s definitely one for you smoky, peaty whisky lovers. It’s widely available by the bottle and the pour, retailing for around $80.

Whisky News and Notes: Macallan is already the most collectible Scotch whisky brand, continually setting records for the most expensive bottle sold at auction. Now, it has upped the ante in the competition for the world’s oldest whisky, an 81-year-old cask distilled in 1940. Retailing for a cool $125K, 288 handmade decanters are available. I don’t think I’ll be in line for a review sample of that one.

Until next time, slainte!

Mark Feit is a Certified Whisky Ambassador and has visited 57 distilleries in Scotland with his father, Bob. You can reach Mark at markfeit@live.com.

