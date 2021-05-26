Jared Uecker has come a long way since his days of managing the bar at the Lincoln Country Club.

The Norfolk native has hiked through the jungle in the Amazon, worked organic vineyards in Oregon, then met and married his wife, and they had their first child. Along the way, he realized just what he wanted to do in life: procure the finest local meat available and become a butcher, like his grandfather.

The epiphany took place at a weekend retreat for bartenders in Oregon, where he spent most of the afternoon talking with the man who was responsible for the pig roast. He was intrigued, and the seed was planted. For the next eight months, he apprenticed with a butcher in Portland, Oregon, then returned to Nebraska and opened up shop as O’tillie Meats. The O’tillie name comes from his wife’s side of the family and is not only her middle name, but has been passed on for generations, and so it seemed a good fit.

Once back in Nebraska, they found a home in Lincoln, but the commercial space he needed to process his pork-heavy menu was in Omaha. So he made the commute and began selling his cuts at the farmers’ markets there, and also supplied restaurants in the area. However, in October 2020 when a location in Lincoln opened up, he jumped at the chance.