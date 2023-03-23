I recently took a trip to Sorrento, Italy, and had a delicious gnocchi dish I had never heard of. It consisted of light and fluffy gnocchi, in a simple tomato sauce with fresh buffalo mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Although gnocchi may be thought of as a cold weather comfort food, the people of Sorrento love to eat it year-round.

It is important to make your favorite gnocchi recipe for this dish, because it will be lighter and more flavorful than store-bought gnocchi.

In fact, some Italians use a recipe for this dish consisting of boiling water and flour only. It is roughly 3½ C flour and 12 oz. boiling water. Knead to bring it together quickly, and keep it covered with a damp towel to keep it from hardening too fast. Whatever you choose to do – the quality of the ingredients make the recipe.

GNOCCHI ALLA SORRENTINA

Gnocchi – roughly 1 lb.+

Additional Ingredients:

• 8 oz. fresh mozzarella (di bufala if you can find it) chopped into small pieces

• 2 or 3 Tbsp. grated Parmesan or Pecorino cheese

• 4 bocconcini of fresh mozzarella (optional)

• sprigs of basil

Tomato sauce

• 4 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

• 1 to 5 cloves fresh garlic

• small bunch of fresh Italian parsley

• 1 (28-32 oz.) can of whole, chopped tomatoes or puree) or 1 lb. fresh tomatoes - San Marzano, Roma or cherry toms

• 1 1/2 level tsp. sea salt

• 3 or 4 large leaves of fresh basil

• Parmigiano Reggiano to grate on top

1. Pour the oil into a large sauté pan (not a deep pot) over medium high heat. Crush the garlic and add it to the oil. Sauté the garlic until it starts to brown, then add the parsley.

2. Turn heat to high. Add tomatoes and quickly cover with lid for about 30 seconds, until the squirting subsides. Stir with a wooden spoon and lower the heat a little. It is important that this sauce is cooked at a fast simmer, as it is cooked briefly.

3. Add the salt and continue to simmer at a fast pace, stirring often.

4. The sauce will thicken quickly, so do not overcook it; about 5 to 7 minutes should be sufficient.

5. Taste the sauce to determine if it needs more salt. Turn off the heat and add the fresh basil.

Cook the gnocchi

Either cook using your recipe, or if using the water/flour recipe above, carefully drop the gnocchi into boiling salted water. Cook in two batches so they don't stick, and when they rise to the top, cook 3-4 minutes, then remove with a strainer.

Assemble the dish

In a large pot or bowl, add a little sauce to the bottom and begin adding the gnocchi. Add more sauce and remaining gnocchi when it's finished cooking. Add the chopped mozzarella and some grated Parmesan or Pecorino cheese. Gently mix to combine. Add a little water from boiling the gnocchi if it seems too dry.

Bake the Gnocchi alla Sorrentina

1. Put the gnocchi into oven-proof bowls, place on a tray and bake at 400˚F for about 20 minutes. Remove when bubbling and completely heated through.

2. Add one bocconcino of mozzarella to the center of each bowl with a sprig of basil and serve.