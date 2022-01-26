Fun with Nigella

I’ve always been a fan of Nigella Lawson, the accomplished writer, cook and television personality from London. I admire her not only because of her fantastic cookbooks, but also for the fact that she has done so much in her now 62 years.

Lawson came on the scene as an editor for the Sunday Times in England and worked as a journalist, book reviewer and restaurant critic for years before becoming the author of 12 cookbooks of her own. Along the way, she received a degree from Oxford in medieval and modern languages, learned four languages, had two children, hosted 12 television shows, judged on numerous others and is basically a household name in the United Kingdom.

On top of all that, she once bet some friends that she could eat 30 pickled eggs, which she did, and collected £1,000 from them. In a nutshell, she seems like she’d be a lot of fun to hang out with, and she is also responsible for one of my favorite cakes in the world, which just happens to be gluten-free and fun to make.

Clementine Cake

Ingredients:

4 or 5 clementines (approximately 1 lb. total weight)

6 large eggs