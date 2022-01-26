Fun with Nigella

I’ve always been a fan of Nigella Lawson, the accomplished writer, cook and television personality from London. I admire her not only because of her fantastic cookbooks, but also for the fact that she has done so much in her now 62 years.
Lawson came on the scene as an editor for the Sunday Times in England and worked as a journalist, book reviewer and restaurant critic for years before becoming the author of 12 cookbooks of her own. Along the way, she received a degree from Oxford in medieval and modern languages, learned four languages, had two children, hosted 12 television shows, judged on numerous others and is basically a household name in the United Kingdom.
On top of all that, she once bet some friends that she could eat 30 pickled eggs, which she did, and collected £1,000 from them. In a nutshell, she seems like she’d be a lot of fun to hang out with, and she is also responsible for one of my favorite cakes in the world, which just happens to be gluten-free and fun to make.
Clementine Cake
Ingredients:
4 or 5 clementines (approximately 1 lb. total weight)
6 large eggs
1 C granulated sugar, plus 2 Tablespoons additional sugar
2 1/3 C finely ground almonds
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
Directions:
1. Place whole, unpeeled clementines into a pot and cover with cold water.
2. Bring to a boil, lower heat to a simmer and let cook 2 hours (she doesn't say to add any additional water in her recipe, but I imagine you may need to add some if too much simmers away).
3. Drain, let cool, then cut each clementine in half, remove seeds, and place in food processor – skins and all.
4. Chop the clementines in the processor finely.
5. In a bowl, beat the eggs.
6. Add the sugar, almonds and baking powder to the eggs, mixing well.
7. Add the chopped clementines by hand and mix to combine.
8. Pour batter into a greased and parchment lined 8-inch springform pan.
9. Bake in a preheated 375 degrees F oven for 40 minutes, then cover loosely with foil to prevent overbrowning and CONTINUE cooking about another 10 minutes or until a toothpick poked into the center comes out clean.
10. Let cool in the pan on a wire rack overnight.
11. VARIATION: You can substitute an equal weight of regular oranges or lemons for the clementines; increase the sugar to 1 1/4 cups if you do so.
12. OPTIONAL GLAZE: If you wish, you may make a glaze from a little powdered sugar mixed with a bit of lemon juice and water, and drizzle it over the top (see my recipe for Cinnamon Bun Icing for a good glaze).
It is important to thoroughly grease the parchment liner, and also to let your cake fully cool before eating it. Personally, I haven’t made the glaze, but the cake on its own is excellent and your kitchen (and house really) will smell wonderful for the entire day. Serves 8 people.