If you’re like me, seeing the soaring prices of formerly affordable everyday bottles of scotch has been depressing. Even stalwarts like Glenlivet 12 have nearly doubled in price. Rising worldwide demand in the last 10 years, coupled with the time it takes to age spirit, the 2018 tariff war and now inflation have all had a huge impact on the price of scotch.

Thankfully, there are options, like Irish whiskey. Perfect since St. Patrick’s Day is nigh upon us!

Ireland and Scotland both saw migrating monks bring their distillation techniques to the islands centuries ago, pre-1500. The first recorded mention of whiskey in Ireland was in 1405, almost a century before Scotland, in 1494. There are distinct differences between the two, but for the most part, Irish whiskey is made from various cereal grains and distilled three times, which gives it a lighter style than the normal twice-distilled Scotch whisky made with 100% malted barley.

Until recently, Irish whiskey was most often made in a continuous column still, and at only three distilleries in the whole island. Like whisky/whiskey (Irish and American is whiskey, scotch is whisky, by the way) the world over, the last decade has seen a huge boom in distillery expansion and building, and currently there are more than 40 distilleries producing spirit or under construction.

A new Irish single barrel single malt, Limavady, has appeared on shelves in Lincoln. Limavady is a revived distillery, first producing spirit in 1608. If that year sounds familiar, it’s because that’s the same year Bushmills started producing whiskey. And both Bushmills and Limavady are in Northern Ireland. Like many Irish Distilleries, Limavady closed down after WWI due to the effects of that war and the decline in popularity of Irish whiskey in the U.S.

Limavady is not your typical Irish whiskey. It’s more akin to single malt scotch, in that it also is made with 100% malted (Irish, natch) barley, and distilled (thrice) in copper pot stills. It’s then aged in ex-bourbon barrels before being finished in ex-PX sherry casks. I can taste both on the palate, the vanilla and toasted wood from the ex-bourbon, and some fruit and spice from the sherry finish.

Limavady does not carry an age statement and is about $70 per bottle at 46%. Each bottle is individually numbered and also features a cask number. Like Blanton’s, each cask is unique. There are some great cocktail recipes on Limavady.com. I especially like their twist on a Manhattan.

I’ll tell you what I don’t like about this bottle. The darned glass stopper. It’s nearly impossible to get out without sloshing that bottle everywhere. The story is the founder found an old bottle in his yard that he liked and based Limavady’s balloon-neck bottle on that.

Whisky news and notes: Look for a new Kirkland 18-year sherry cask single malt soon at Costco. And Trader Joe’s recently had a 19-year Tomintoul for under $70. A great deal if there are any left on the shelf.

Until next time, sláinte!