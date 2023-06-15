While the closing after nearly 20 years of the Parthenon Greek Grille in June 2022 was not an easy thing for co-owners George and Mike Kazas, it was the right thing to do, according to the two brothers.

But within a month of the closing, the Kazas had focused their attention on their catering and food truck businesses.

“The timing was right,” says George. “Our lease had expired, and while we could have extended it for five years, a large percentage of our business was on the catering side.”

He says that the shift was a no-brainer. “We had too many irons in the fire – trying to survive the pandemic, meeting restrictions, balancing staff and anticipating daily business.”

“Now with the truck and catering, we have a ‘controlled busy’ as compared to the restaurant, where we never knew how busy we would be or the staffing necessities.”

Booking the truck for events

The Kouzina food truck (Kouzina is Greek for “kitchen”) can be booked for special events or appearances at community gatherings such as farmers’ markets.

According to George, booking the truck can be tight – first come, first served – although regular customers are warned to book early. At the time of this interview, the truck was booked through August, going out some six times a week for special events such as Jazz in June and stops at doctors’ offices, Lowe’s, The Coffee Roaster, West Gate Bank or Sam’s Club. Even school events.

To keep track of the truck, the Kazas suggest customers check out the Kouzina food truck Facebook page, website, or sign up for a monthly email of truck sites. George emphasizes that all posted events are open for public patronage regardless of the site.

The food truck is also prepared for inclement weather and is out some four times a week during the winter.

“A ton of people miss the restaurant,” George relates, “and a number of those regulars find out where the truck may be on a given day and seek us out.”

Catering

As for the catering side, George says that business has almost tripled since the restaurant closed and makes up a larger percentage of business than the food truck.

The catering service numbers two to six lunches weekdays with weddings, graduations and receptions taking the forefront on Fridays and Saturdays. And as busy as both the truck and catering may sound, the Kazas say their return to the “controlled busy” is more favorable than the “unknown busy.”

In addition to serving Lincoln area patrons, the Kazas work with area farmers for food and produce. “We’re proud to partner with local farmers to provide the best seasonal and year-round items,” George says.

What’s on the menu

The food truck features a regular menu of items available every time the truck is out. That includes nine sandwiches: Gyro ($8), Hot & Spicy Gyro ($8.50), Chicken Gyro ($8), Hot & Spicy Chicken Gyro ($8.50), Gyro Supreme ($9), Hot & Spicy Gyro Supreme ($9.50), Chicken Gyro Supreme ($9), Hot & Spicy Chicken Gyro Supreme ($9.50) and Falafel ($8).

Eight additional options include: Greek Salad ($8), Side Greek Salad ($5), Side Greek Fries ($4), Large Loaded Greek Fries ($7), Hummus & Pita ($3), Large Spanakopita ($5), Side Tzatziki ($1) and Baklava ($3).

For events, the Kazas will often create a special item menu to accompany the regular menu. Such additions as Cubano sandwich ($13), Muffaletta ($12) or loaded Greek nachos ($13) might be options. For a recent elementary school event, the special menu included four different burger choices.

George said that a customer favorite on the food truck is the Hot & Spicy Gyro Supreme, followed by a special menu item, the loaded Greek nachos.

He added that a customer is “not going to get a fresher or faster meal anywhere when an order is produced at the Kouzina Food Truck – it is done fresh, not rewarmed.”

As for Kouzina Catering, “catering customers don’t have to worry about a thing. We’ve done events long enough to know what to expect – deal done.”