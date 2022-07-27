Dining review: High Peak Asian Restaurant

Lincoln is host to a number of restaurants that provide an abundance of Asian cuisines – from Chinese to Indian to Thai.

But Pah Dah says that he can claim the sole designation of serving Burmese dining options in the Capital City. Dah – who along with his wife, Suela Wah – are co-owners of High Peak Asian Restaurant, located in the Meadows Shopping Center.

Born in Myanmar (formerly Burma), Dah and his family left the military-ruled country when Dah was in his teens, fleeing to Thailand. The family emigrated to the United States in 2009 and settled in California. As an adult, Dah gained kitchen experience in one of San Francisco’s premier Burmese restaurants.

The intrigue of the diversity and contrasts of the U.S. drew Dah to the middle of the country and Lincoln in 2018. After partnering in a short-lived restaurant in Omaha, Dah and Wah decided Lincoln offered more opportunity for them, with High Peak opening in May 2020.

Dah said that his first desire was to locate in downtown Lincoln, but that did not work out. Landing at High Peak’s 70th and Van Dorn streets location has proven to be a very satisfying alternative.

High Peak is intimate and small with an unassuming atmosphere. Light pastels on the walls enhance a feeling of simplicity, quiet and calmness. The menu has elements of Thai and Indian, but the presence of Burmese cuisine dominates.

Dah cites his heritage and the techniques he learned in San Francisco in his personal origination of the recipes featured at High Peak.

Dah’s daughter Si Poe – who can often be found in the High Peak kitchen on weekends – said that the restaurant’s menu offers a mix of Burmese, Chinese, Thai and Indian offerings. But because of the Burmese emphasis, diners can expect a little more flavor than in other Asian restaurants.

High Peak’s Appetizers include a choice of Egg Rolls, Spring Rolls or Samosas for $5.50. An order of Skillet Shrimp costs $7.99. There are three Soup choices – Samosa ($9.99), Oh Noh Kauswer (Burmese style creamy coconut chicken bisque, $12.99) and Pho ($12.99). At $10.50 are Tea Leaf Salad and Ginger Salad.

Seven choices are offered under Veggies & Tofu, each costing $12.99, and include String Beans, Broccoli and Garlic, Eggplant and Garlic, Fiery Tofu and Veggies, Mango Tofu, Veggie Kebat and Sesame Tofu.

Seafood, Pork, Chicken and Beef entrees all cost $13.50. Seafood offerings include Mango Shrimp, Walnut Shrimp, Fiery Shrimp with Tofu, Shrimp Kebat and Tom Yum Shrimp. Pork choices are Mint Jalapeno Pork, Fiery Pork with Tofu, Lemongrass Pork and Ginger Chili Pork. Under Chicken are Chicken Kebat, Fiery Chicken with Tofu, Mango Chicken, Mint Jalapeno Chicken, Sesame Chicken, Chicken Crisp and Lemongrass Chicken. Beef options are Burmese Beef Stew, Beef Kebat, Chili Beef, Feisty Beef with Tofu and Sesame Beef.

Lamb dishes costing $14.99 are Burmese Lamb Curry Stew, Chili Lamb Fiery Lamb and Lamb Kebat.

There are six Noodle options each at $12.99 – Burmese Pad Thai, Pad Won Sen (glass noodles and veggies), Garlic Noodles, Pad See Ew (rice noodles and veggies), Nan Gyi Dok (rice noodles, coconut chicken sauce, yellow bean powder, cilantro, fried onions, topped with hard-boiled egg and wonton) and Bun Tay Kauswer (same as Nan Gyi Dok but with wheat noodles).

Closing out the entree choices are eight Thai Specialties. Costing $13.50 are Thai Red Curry Chicken, Thai Yellow Curry Chicken, Thai Green Curry Chicken, Sesame Pork Ribs, Larb (beef, chicken or pork, lemongrass, galagal, lime leaves, sweet onion, cilantro, green onion, lime juice and rice powder), and Pad Kaprao (beef, chicken or pork, Thai holy basil leaves, string beans, bell peppers, onion, cilantro, green onion and chili pepper). Thai Fried Rice and Homestyle Fried Rice are $12.99 each.

Dah said that customer favorites are Mango Chicken, Eggplant, and Garlic and Fiery Tofu.

Monday through Friday lunch specials range from $9.50 to $11.99.

Poe said that the restaurant’s dine-in and carryout business are pretty much equal, with High Peak’s customer demographic generally consisting of families and seniors.

Why should someone try High Peak? Dah emphasizes that the restaurant’s quiet, calm atmosphere and its high quality dining options, plus High Peak being the only restaurant in Lincoln with Burmese fare, makes the restaurant pretty special.