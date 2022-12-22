Dining review: Asian Fusion

Japanese. Chinese. Thai.

“It’s a one-stop [restaurant] for everyone,” says Jenny Chen, manager of Asian Fusion in southwest Lincoln.

Whatever one’s Asian food preferences might be, Asian Fusion probably has an answer. Offering three different food cuisines, the restaurant opened in June 2013.

With a sharp and polished black-and-white color scheme, the restaurant has built a solid customer base of families, professionals and neighborhood residents, according to Chen. She points out that south Lincoln is growing, and while there are fast-food options, fine dining establishments are minimal.

“Also, there are regular diners from Seward, Beatrice and Omaha who always stop here when they are in Lincoln,” Chen adds.

She would know, as she seems to be involved in every aspect of the restaurant. One can find her behind the bar, in the kitchen, working with service staff and providing customer service. “I’m never sick,” she says.

With a menu that covers three different cuisines, the number of options – more than 150 – can seem overwhelming, with Chen saying that the Chinese and Japanese dishes are the most requested.

Under the Chinese heading are 13 appetizers, seven soups, seven beef dishes, 12 poultry, eight seafood and vegetable, as well as several Lo Mein, Mei Fun and Fried Rice options. Fourteen kitchen specials running from $12.95-$19.95 include Hunan Combo, Coconut Shrimp, Happy Family and General Tso’s Chicken.

Sushi and Sashimi comprise the Japanese offerings with raw or cooked options, vegetable roll, tempura roll and Sushi entrees. There are 21 choices listed under the Chef’s Special Roll category ranging from $12-$16. They include such options as the Snow Mountain Roll, Unicorn Roll, Spicy Girl Roll and Dancing Eel Dragon Roll.

Thai choices include Teriyaki with chicken; Teriyaki with steak, salmon or shrimp; Asian Curry tofu or chicken; Asian Curry beef or shrimp; Beef Negimaki; Pad Thai Noodle with vegetable, pork, chicken or tofu; Pad Thai Noodle with beef or shrimp; and Pad Thai Noodle with House Special. Costs range from $12-$16.

All-you-can-eat sushi is available Tuesdays and Wednesdays during lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and during dinner from 3 p.m.-10 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays all day. Prices vary.

Customer favorites include Happy Family (chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, crab meat, scallop, broccoli, carrots, snow peas, zucchini, baby corn, bamboo shoots and mushrooms, $15) in the Chinese category, with Pad Thai Noodle ($12-$14) and Thai Egg Rolls ($6) among the Thai listings. As for Japanese favorites, Chen rolls her eyes and laughs. “There are sooooo many choices. Close your eyes and pick.”

Chen sums up what Asian Fusion offers Lincoln diners. “Good food, a good reputation and, of course, good service. And, our prices are really fair.”