Dining feature: Tina’s Café and Catering

With a sly smile, Tina explains that the cinnamon roll process is a “hands-on” procedure, ultimately yielding a dough that is “as smooth as a baby’s behind.”

While Tina has surrendered to the use of a standing mixer for preparing her baking dough instead of by hand, for years she used a special pan handed down from her grandmother to her mother and to Tina. As a youth, Tina said she used the pan to prepare her family’s weekly bread allotment.

“It's said to have come over on the Mayflower,” she quipped.

While the special pan has given way to more modern preparation methods, both Tina and Sue say that as food industry representatives, they feel they present a vanishing breed of restaurant owners – hands-on working owners who take pride serving the customer and providing a consistent product.

“Our customers get their money's worth,” Sue said. “And they get exactly what they ask for. There are hardly even any orders that are returned to the kitchen. We take pride in our cooking.”