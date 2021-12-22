Dining feature: Tina’s Café and Catering

Most mornings find Tina Mueller in the kitchen with a flour-bespeckled apron, working baking magic while producing breads, biscuits, pies and some of her renowned cinnamon rolls.
Her daughter, Sue Green, shares the small kitchen area of Tina’s Cafe and Catering, handling the cooking elements of the small, dusky, rose-hued building in the 600 block of South Street. The pair have worked together since the 30-year-old cafe – legendary among Lincoln residents for its breakfasts and lunches – opened in October 1991.
Originally, Tina and Sue were co-owners, but over the years Sue eventually became the sole owner/manager. Tina’s presence is still observable through the cafe’s baked goods, while Sue’s cooking and catering expertise fleshes out the restaurant.
The intimate space has a distinct ambiance – wooden booths, counter stools, Tina’s Cafe tee-shirts, and auto racing posters and paraphernalia galore.
The cafe’s dominating racing motifs originally started because of the pair’s interest in local racing – Sue had her own modified vehicle. Over the years, the emphasis shifted from NASCAR to street rods and drag racing. Sue said that they have maintained the racing presence on the cafe’s walls to emphasize the lost art of racing.
Beyond the walls, Tina’s sports a menu with an encyclopedic assemblage of racing terms to describe its dining options, from Pit Crew’s Pancakes to Pole Position.
If you get the impression that Tina’s Café is a special place, you wouldn’t be wrong. In addition to its tasty breakfast and lunch offerings, Tina and Sue are not above adding an extra helping of fun and frivolity for customers.
The pair admit that over the years there have been some stories that have been doozies. While offering no specifics, there are random mentions of plastic bugs and snakes, rubber eyeballs and a water gun fight that surprised a soft drink delivery man.
Tina’s has also attracted a diverse customer demographic from mayors, state senators, construction workers, UNL athletic coaches and more. “It’s been all over the board,” Sue said.
Tina recounts a couple who had their first date at the cafe, subsequently getting married. The customers return every year to the day to celebrate that first date.
A benchmark of Tina’s story is the mystery recipe and preparation of the cafe’s “huge” cinnamon rolls. Prepared lovingly by Tina herself, the recipe is a semi-secret, and while Tina has detailed it to Sue, no one has been able to duplicate it to the level of Tina’s finished product.
With a sly smile, Tina explains that the cinnamon roll process is a “hands-on” procedure, ultimately yielding a dough that is “as smooth as a baby’s behind.”
While Tina has surrendered to the use of a standing mixer for preparing her baking dough instead of by hand, for years she used a special pan handed down from her grandmother to her mother and to Tina. As a youth, Tina said she used the pan to prepare her family’s weekly bread allotment.
“It's said to have come over on the Mayflower,” she quipped.
While the special pan has given way to more modern preparation methods, both Tina and Sue say that as food industry representatives, they feel they present a vanishing breed of restaurant owners – hands-on working owners who take pride serving the customer and providing a consistent product.
“Our customers get their money's worth,” Sue said. “And they get exactly what they ask for. There are hardly even any orders that are returned to the kitchen. We take pride in our cooking.”
Breakfast is served from 6:30-11 a.m. with 10 items: The Daytona (three eggs, hash browns, choice of ham, bacon, sausage and toast or hot cakes, $9.29); Bristol (two eggs, hash browns, choice of ham, bacon, sausage and toast or hot cakes, $8.49); Talladega (two eggs, choice of ham, bacon, sausage and toast, $7.49); Darlington (two eggs, hash browns and toast, $7.49); Martinsville (two eggs and toast, $4.29); French Toast (one to three slices, $3.49, $5.49, $7.49); Muff n’ Stuff (over hard egg, cheese, choice of ham, bacon, sausage on toasted English muffin, $4.99); Gear Grinder (biscuits and gravy, $5.99 half order, $8.99 full); Oatmeal ($3.49); and Dirt Tracker (hash browns and gravy, $5.49). Tina’s cinnamon roll is $4.99.
Other breakfast items include three pancake options and five omelets. The pancakes are buttermilk pancakes (one to three cakes, $3.99, $5.49, $7.49); blueberry pancakes (one to three cakes, $4.99, $7.49, $10.49); and Tina’s Breakfast Special (two pancakes, one egg, two slices of bacon, $7.99). The omelet choices are vegetarian, ham and cheese, Mexican, Western and cheese ranging from $6.99 to $9.99.
Sue suggests that a group of customers might consider ordering individual breakfasts, then a cinnamon roll to split among themselves. “It is pretty big,” she said.
Lunch is served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. with 14 sandwiches offered: LeMans French Dip ($6.99); Breaded Chicken ($7.99); Thunder Road Pork Tenderloin ($7.99); Grilled Turkey and Swiss ($6.49); Hot Wet Pig (pork tenderloin dipped in hot sauce with lettuce, onion, pickle and mayo, $8.99); Fishtailing (battered pollock fillet, cheese, $8.99); Grilled Ham and Cheese ($6.49); Grand Prix Philly ($9.99); Chicken or Tuna Salad ($6.49); Sticky Track (peanut butter and jelly, $3.99); Best Lap Time (BLT, $6.99); NASCAR Home Wrecker (half pound hot dog smothered in chili and cheese, $8.99); and Gear Head Grilled Cheese ($4.49).
Burgers options are the Modified Mushroom Swiss Burger ($8.59); Stock Burger (basic, $7.49); Sprint Car Cheeseburger ($7.99); Late Model Bacon Cheeseburger ($9.79); Funny Car Burger (topped with shaved ham, grilled mushrooms, cheese, $9.99); Big Daddy Chili Cheeseburger ($9.99); and Outlaw Hot Hamburger (patty open-faced on Texas toast with mashed potatoes, smothered in gravy, $8.99). There also is the Track Champion Hot Beef sandwich served open-faced on Texas toast with mashed potatoes, smothered in gravy, $8.99.
The café has four baskets ranging from $9.49 -$9.99 – Spark Plugs (chicken wings), Off Shore Racer (battered pollock), Shrimp (21 breaded shrimp) and Track Side Chicken Strips.
Soups include Chili ($3.99 cup, $4.99 bowl) and Soup of the Day ($3.49 cup, $4.49 bowl), with two salad choices: Dinner ($4.49) and Crew Chief Chef’s Salad ($8.99).
Appetizers under the heading Qualifying Laps include Lug Nuts (breaded cauliflower with cheese), Dip Sticks (breaded Mozzarella sticks) and Preliminary Peppers at $3.99 each.
Sue said that breakfast customer favorites are the Bristol, Gear Grinder and Blueberry pancakes. At lunch, the most requested are the Thunder Road Pork Tenderloin, Track Champion Hot Beef or one of the half-pound burgers.
Tina’s may be small, a bit eclectic, but Tina articulates the pride she feels in the service to their customers. “It’s home-cooked food … real food for real people.”