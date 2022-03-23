Dining: Crescent Moon

Melinda and Amanda Martinson glance at one another … a bit quizzically … a slight, wry tilt to their mouths.

The pair – Melinda (mother) and Amanda (daughter) – are co-owners of Crescent Moon in the Haymarket District. The question that precipitated the glance was, “What is Crescent Moon?”

Amanda takes a breath and somewhat bemusingly answers, “We’ve been trying to figure that out for 10 years.”

While customers have always been able to get a cup of steaming coffee or fragrant tea, the establishment has moved around a bit during its almost 21 years of existence.

Originally opened by former Lincoln singer/songwriter Terri Jo Dodson in the Haymarket area in 2001, Crescent Moon moved to the Veith Building on the north side of P Street between Eighth and Ninth streets in 2005. When Dodson decided to sell the coffee shop in 2007, the Martinsons purchased it.

While Melinda and Amanda found the courtyard area that adjoined their business was great in good weather, not so much in the winter. The pair also found the size of the shop to be restrictive and limiting for customers and the emphasis on local music that was started by Dodson and carried on by the Martinsons.

In 2010, Crescent Moon and the Martinsons moved across P Street and into a lower-level location. They spent a month remodeling the space, which was tucked away and somewhat void of foot traffic. But that changed, and in June of that year, Crescent Moon reopened.

“The space didn’t have any running water and had garish fluorescent lighting and more,” says Melinda. “But we saw potential and learned some lessons. We didn’t know what we didn’t know.”

Crescent Moon’s atmosphere is cozy, comfortable and welcoming, encased by exposed brick walls with art.

The Martinsons have continued their commitment to Lincoln’s creative community, and Crescent Moon is known for its Open Mic Nights, which begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday nights are reserved for writers and poetry, with Thursdays featuring songwriters and Fridays focusing on bands and live music. The shop also participates in the city’s First Friday Art Walk. In addition, Amanda said that Thursday mornings have become an informal business/tech discussion time.

Amanda said that it is fun to watch and be part of the variety of individuals who attend the different Open Mic Nights. “We are always packed on those nights. It just wouldn’t be the same if we were not able to serve those special communities.”

The shop’s demographic changes throughout the day – business professionals and people who live in the downtown area in the mornings, with mostly students studying in the afternoons and the creatives in the evenings. Crescent Moon also has a private room for private/informal events such as book clubs, graduation parties or engagements. “It’s like a life cycle of customers,” Melinda says.

The shop serves a variety of single origin and locally roasted coffees, loose leaf teas, espresso specialty drinks, regional craft beer, wine and cocktails. Its menu offers made-to-order crepes, panini sandwiches and homemade baked goods.

Five panini sandwiches are listed on the menu – Grilled Cheese ($5.50), Turkey and Cheese ($5.50), Ham and Cheese ($5.80), Turkey Caprese (turkey, basil pesto, mozzarella and roma tomatoes, $6) and Veggie (green peppers, onions, mozzarella, basil pesto, roma tomatoes, basil and oregano, $6).

A choice of five sweet and three savory crepes are available for diners – Powdered Sugar ($3.50), Cinnamon Sugar ($3.50), Nutella Banana ($6), Strawberry Banana ($5.50), Strawberry Nutella ($6.50), Egg and Cheese ($6.50), The Works (onions, peppers, eggs and cheese, $7.20), and Green Eggs and Ham (eggs, cheese, cherry smoked ham, basil pesto and roma tomatoes, $8.50).

According to the Martinsons, the Green Eggs and Ham crepe and the Turkey Caprese panini are the customer favorites.

Fresh pastries including scones, muffins, cinnamon rolls, cookies and bars cost $2 to $4. Coffee and tea drinks range from $4 to $5.50.

According to Melinda, Crescent Moon is sort of a home away from home for people … pleasant. Amanda adds that customers will experience a good atmosphere with food and drink to match.

What is Crescent Moon? “A social hub with a little bit of everything,” according to the Martinsons.

