December holiday markets are around the corner

The leaves have turned, the heat advisories are over, and we are finally in the midst of the sweater weather that we crave in Nebraska. The change in season also brings many of the farmers markets to an end. However, plenty of other events are yet to come.

The end-of-season Christmas fairs and holiday markets are a great place to stock up on all your pumpkins, gourdes, produce and root vegetables for upcoming dinners and decorating, and to find someone the perfect locally made gift. Below is a short list of happenings in December.

The College View farmers market will have its annual indoor holiday market Sunday, Dec. 18, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the grand ballroom of the Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St. Here you will see many of the vendors that you’ve come to know during the market season, and they’ll offer up produce, cheese, baked goods, holiday charcuterie boards, fresh ravioli, pasta, pesto, sauces, sweets, cakes, nuts, local honey and other items to bring out when guests pop in. This event is free to the public.

Wax Buffalo, in collaboration with the Haymarket Association, will host its first annual winter market under the O Street bridge Sunday, Dec. 4, from noon-6 p.m., with vendors of all types selling items to set the holiday mood. The focus will be on local makers and downtown businesses, and will include a Christmas tree lot brimming with beautiful trees, a friendly Christmas tree decorating contest among local downtown businesses (for viewing and voting by the public), serenading carolers, and holiday-inspired food and drink from vendors The Chocolate Season, Canyon Joe’s BBQ, The Bierhaus Maisschäler (love their pretzels!), Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates and The Coffee Roaster. Be sure to grab a German-style wurst with sauerkraut and mustard from Otillie Meats while you meander through the stalls.

The cost is $10/$7 early bird (children under 5 are free).

Love the Locals will host a holiday market Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Bay, 2005 Y St.

Love the Locals specializes in creating a community-oriented environment to shop in while supporting 50-plus local makers. The event will feature live music, multiple food and drink options, free balloons and vendors galore, as well as brews from Zipline, a coffee bar and a hot cocoa station. Tickets are $5 at the door. Ticket price includes a free photo booth backdrop, live music, gift wrapping station and local shopping.

The Lincoln Cooperative Kitchen holiday open house is set for Friday, Dec. 16, from 3-7 p.m. at 129 S. 27th St. (southwest corner in the alley beside H&R Block). The event will feature Otillie Meats, Capo di Tutto Pasta and Tasty Good Toffee. Stop in and see the working commercial kitchen and meet the owners of these Lincoln businesses. While you’re there, try some samples. This event is free to the public.

Happy holidays!