Deanston: The best scotch you’ve never tried

One of the downsides of collecting scotch as well as drinking it is buying bottles that sit on the shelf in the vault for a while before opening, leaving no opportunity to buy more if they’re a stunner. That’s the case with this month’s malt, Deanston 2008 Bordeaux Red Wine Cask Matured.

The Deanston Distillery sits nestled among the trees next to the River Tieth about 30 miles north of Glasgow, Scotland. The distillery was built in 1785 as a cotton mill, only producing scotch since 1966. Deanston is the only distillery entirely energy self-sufficient, courtesy of a hydro-electric facility on site. It mainly produced scotch for blending until a downturn in the industry forced the stills silent in 1982. A purchase by Burn Stewart (now Distell Group, which also owns Bunnahabhain and Tobermory/Ledaig) in 1990 restarted the stills.

My father, Bob Feit, and I stopped at Deanston on our last trip to Scotland, a fantastic pre-COVID tour in May of 2019. I had only tried the Virgin Oak bottling of Deanston prior to that (the only Deanston I do not care for). One of the best parts of visiting Scotch distilleries is when the staff invite you for a wee sample of the bottles available at the shop. I fell in love with several of their bottlings that day, most notably the hand fill 15-year French oak bottle, which can coincidentally be purchased on Deanston’s website and shipped here.