Dammi Dammi Mediterranean restaurant opens in downtown Lincoln

I met Andy Lane for the first time when he walked through the doors of my cooperative commercial kitchen and wanted to talk about pasta. People do this every once in a while, and I always enjoy it.

However, this meeting was full of crazy coincidences. We were both from restaurant families; his great-grandfather fled Sicily in the late ‘40s and ended up establishing the longstanding downtown favorite called The Grand Café and Deli. My grandfather had a diner called Kent’s Café, and a fried chicken restaurant called The Drumstick. We both have a love of Italian food, and we had both studied linguistics. He grew up in Cheyenne, Wyoming, a mere 75 miles from the Wyoming town I grew up in. It was pretty uncanny.

The other thing we had in common is the fact that he was opening up a Mediterranean Restaurant here in Lincoln, and many years ago, I had looked into doing something similar.

Andy has now opened his own place downtown called, Dammi Dammi – which is Italian for “give me give me.” The brightly colored spot opened July 26 at 126 N. 13th St., right on the corner next to the Rococo Theater. As the name suggests, there are dishes from Italy, Greece, Spain, France and more.