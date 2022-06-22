Cooks Café has survived and grown for 35 years

Perseverance in the restaurant business is a must. Serving and satisfying the public is no easy task.

As such, restaurant management faces a constant demand to provide appealing dining options at an affordable price to its customer base while maintaining a dedicated and proficient kitchen and serving staff.

A Lincoln staple, Cooks Cafe has been serving up tasty breakfasts and hearty lunches for an audience of faithful patrons for almost 35 years. Through changes in locales and facing the COVID-19 pandemic, Cooks has managed to survive and grow.

Tom Cook opened the eatery back in 1988 in the 33rd and A streets area. The cafe moved to a strip mall on North 66th street in 1996, establishing a reputation for its food, service and homey atmosphere.

As the years passed, Cook started thinking about retirement, and longtime employee Jessica Simons bought the restaurant in 2014.

Simons did some minor remodeling and menu revamping with the cafe’s appeal spreading. But in the fall of 2019, there was a fire in another business in the strip mall. While there was no fire damage to Cooks, the cafe had to close.

After a period of searching for a new “home,” Simons and Cooks landed at its current larger and nicer site at 333 N. Cotner Blvd. in November 2020. The cafe’s faithful customers followed. And like many establishments during the pandemic, Cooks persevered. (Previous occupants of the space have included Two Twins Cafe and Chef Karim’s Place.)

Simons said some changes to the new site included adding new grills, a refrigerator, a larger baking oven to the kitchen and heat for the outside patio, but the dining area itself has been basically untouched.

As one might expect, Cooks offers an abundant number – exhaustive even – of breakfast choices. Five Breakfast Basics range from $5 to $8 and include a Homemade Cinnamon Roll Combo, Eggs & Spuds Breakfast and Full Biscuits and Gravy. Cafe Favorites – numbering 10 – cost between $10 and $13.50 and include Corned Beef Hash, City Boy Breakfast, Hot Mess Breakfast and New York Strip Breakfast.

There are eight omelet choices ($6 to $11.50) and three benedicts – classic eggs benedict ($10), fresh veggie benedict ($11) and steak & eggs benedict ($12.50).

The Garden Breakfast (grilled whole wheat bread, dill mayo, fresh avocado, mushrooms, tomato, spinach, mozzarella and fried eggs, $9), Sunny Way (grilled sourdough, eggs grilled in the bread, Swiss cheese, grilled ham and bacon, tomato and dill mayo, $10) and Carnivore’s Breakfast (grilled Texas toast, bacon, sausage, ham, grilled tomato, Swiss and American cheese, fried eggs and maple mayo, $11) are three of Cooks’ Breakfast Sandwiches.

Nine choices are offered under the All Things With Syrup category and range from Cooks pancakes ($3) to Cafe Pigs (pancakes meet sausage and eggs, $10) and Chicken and Waffles ($10).

The lunch menu offers 11 choices of sandwiches ($7 to $9) and includes Turkey Melt, Reuben and Cafe Club. Burger choices number eight ($7.50 to $10), with three Hot Plate options – Hot Clucker, Hot Beef and Hot Hamburger ($7 to $8). Dinner choices are Liver and Onions, Country Fried Steak, Chicken Strip, Grilled Chicken Breast, Grilled Pork Chop, Roast Beef and New York Strip, with prices ranging from $8 to $13.

Chef, Cobb, Mean Green, Grilled or Crispy Chicken and Steak salads cost $7 to $9.

Simons said that customer favorites for breakfast are the Country Fried Steak Breakfast ($10) and the Hot Mess Breakfast (loaded potatoes full of vegetables, bacon, sausage, ham, cheese, sausage gravy and eggs, $12.50), while the Liver and Onions ($8) or any of the eight burger choices top the customer requests for lunch.

The cafe’s breakfast crowds include an older demographic with a few students, while lunch patrons are an expanded group of older patrons. Weekend lunch crowds also include more family groups, according to Simons.

“We have the best and most loyal customers,” Simons said. “Some are here twice a day for breakfast and lunch. They are just awesome.

“There is a community feel here. With our friendly atmosphere and dedicated staff and servers, people feel right at home,” she added.

