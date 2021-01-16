Cooking your way through the Internet

By now, I’ll assume that everyone is as bored with their own cooking as I am. One of the perks – if you can call it that, of being homebound during lockdown was having all the time in the world to bake and cook things that we hadn’t been able to before.
When the great toilet paper shortage of 2020 happened, a couple of food-related shortages followed shortly after. First, the shelves ran out of boxed pasta and rice, then flour and yeast. Everyone and their dog was baking bread. I took a shot at it as well, although I was at a high altitude and that type of baking has quite the learning curve. Unfortunately, nothing edible came from my attempts.
During this stay-at-home period, I was on the internet much more, and I stumbled down the cooking show rabbit hole many times. A few of those turned out to be quite fruitful in terms of shaking my cooking up a bit with new recipes.
For instance, one evening I was watching interviews with one of my favorite actresses, Sofia Loren. I knew that she had a great cookbook (it’s my go-to for cheesy polenta), but watching her took me to videos of street food of Naples, then street food of Sorrento, then Italians cooking Christmas food, etc.
Many great food diversions can be found on the internet, whether you want to start meal planning, cook like they did in the Depression, or watch people eat street food that you just can’t quite understand.
Here are some favorites that I came across in the last few months. Hopefully this year, we can get back to going out to support our local restaurants. Takeout is fine, but there is nothing quite like getting dressed up and heading out for a nice dinner with friends. A happy and healthy 2021 to all!
All of these videos are on youtube.com and may be found by searching for the following:
Jacques Pepin: Fast Food My Way – Jacques has always been my favorite chef, and this long-running series from KQED features quick French food that will amaze.
Great Depression Cooking – Clara and her grandson began filming these videos of recipes and stories from the Depression era when she was 91.
Osararecipes – Pasquale Sciarappa teaches you basic Italian dishes from his kitchen and backyard.
Pasta Grannies – Meet grandmothers from all regions of Italy as they show you long-forgotten techniques and recipes.
Dario Play on Fire – At-home Italian food.
Pick-up Limes – Nutritionist and dietitian Sadia Badiei not only has gorgeous food styling and lifestyle tips, but her vegan meals taste great!
Inspiralized – If you bought a spiralizer, used it a couple of times and put it back in storage, this channel is for you.
Chef’s Table – This acclaimed documentary series will have you hooked as the best chefs from around the world give a glimpse into their beginnings, lives and restaurants.
Other great videos:
Taste of Italy – Jamie Oliver series
Street Food in Italy – Luke Martin
Cooking Japanese
Tasty
Fit Men Cook
Rossella’s Cooking with Nonna
Italia Squisita
Travel Beans
Food Insider
PBS Food