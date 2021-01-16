Cooking your way through the Internet

By now, I’ll assume that everyone is as bored with their own cooking as I am. One of the perks – if you can call it that, of being homebound during lockdown was having all the time in the world to bake and cook things that we hadn’t been able to before.

When the great toilet paper shortage of 2020 happened, a couple of food-related shortages followed shortly after. First, the shelves ran out of boxed pasta and rice, then flour and yeast. Everyone and their dog was baking bread. I took a shot at it as well, although I was at a high altitude and that type of baking has quite the learning curve. Unfortunately, nothing edible came from my attempts.

During this stay-at-home period, I was on the internet much more, and I stumbled down the cooking show rabbit hole many times. A few of those turned out to be quite fruitful in terms of shaking my cooking up a bit with new recipes.

For instance, one evening I was watching interviews with one of my favorite actresses, Sofia Loren. I knew that she had a great cookbook (it’s my go-to for cheesy polenta), but watching her took me to videos of street food of Naples, then street food of Sorrento, then Italians cooking Christmas food, etc.