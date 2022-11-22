Built in 1967, but a new name to single malt

GlenAllachie is another Speyside distillery that toiled away in obscurity for decades, mainly providing liquid for blends. Rarely seen as a single malt release, when it was, it was usually an independent single cask bottling. In 2017, Billy Walker and his partners bought the distillery from Pernod Ricard, owners of The Glenlivet, Aberlour and Chivas Regal.

Walker is famous in the scotch industry for two things: making exceptional whisky, and turning obscure distilleries into powerhouse single malt purveyors. Over his tenure at GlenDronach, he revived a mothballed distillery and made it a cult classic because the liquid in the bottles was significantly older than the age statement courtesy of those silent years. After he sold his interest in GlenDronach and Benriach to Brown-Forman, he and his silent partners used the proceeds to purchase The GlenAllachie.

The GlenAllachie (Gaelic for “Valley of the Rocks”) distillery sits in Speyside, just outside of the village of Aberlour. It’s right between the Aberlour and Benrinnes distilleries, about a mile from each. We were able to enjoy a tasting there in September courtesy of the sales manager for GlenAllachie’s importer in the Midwest. More on that tasting and our trip in next month’s issue of L Magazine.

Since I was able to taste most of their standard lineup locally, our host took us through a range of single cask bottlings that GlenAllachie has become known for. If you see one in the store, they are usually in the $120-$150 range, but absolutely worth it. I brought back a bottle of the distillery exclusive hand-fill, a 13-year-old aged in a Medoc red wine barrels. GlenAllachie utilizes an incredibly long fermentation, 163 hours (60-75 is average) because it produces more esters, which gives more fruity flavor compounds in the whisky.

The entire GlenAllachie standard range is heavily influenced by sherry casks. If you like GlenDronach 12, you’ll like this one. It has all the best sherry notes on the nose, especially raisins and Luxardo cherries. More of those cherries on the palate, with a long and luscious finish. It punches above its ABV with the finish too, more like a 50-52% long finish. The GlenAllachie 12 is priced at $65-$75, bottled at 46%, available at Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits; Wine, Beer, and Spirits; and The Still. It’s available by the pour at Jake’s and Capital Cigar Lounge.

Whisky news and notes: Macallan released an 81-year single malt, “The Reach.” It set another record for oldest whisky released, and highest ever price for a bottle at auction, £240,000. Bowmore released ARC-52, a 52-year-old whisky collaboration with Aston Martin in a spaceship-shaped decanter, for $75,000. And, we found out at The Glenlivet Distillery that they are discontinuing Dad’s favorite dram, Glenlivet XXV, as well as the 21-year-old Archive. Both expressions are being revamped with a mix of sherry, port and cognac cask-aged whiskies called “The Sample Room 21 and 25.”

Until next month, slainté!