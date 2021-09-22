Bar review: The Other Room

Because of its small size – a limit of 24 guests at a time – admission is governed by exterior lights … red (full) or green (space available). When the green light is lit, utilization of the lion door knocker brings staff to the peephole grill.

Once inside, patrons experience a feeling of warmth and privacy. Overstuffed chairs and couches are arranged under a tin ceiling, wrapped within exposed brick and mortar walls. The space is dimly illuminated to create a classy and comfortable personal atmosphere.

The Other Room is not a place for loud talk or unconventional behavior. To preserve the intimate atmosphere, there are no television monitors. The lounge has no telephone, and cellphone use is not allowed (guests can text, but calls must be conducted outside on the patio). Flash photography is not allowed. Customers are reminded to keep their voices conversational and to be cognizant of other guests.

“We want to provide a different experience for our customers; something that is special,” Taylor said.

He explained that when The Other Room opened, the plan was to intentionally make it simple … quiet. Spreading word about the lounge and how to find it was largely done by word of mouth, then in social media.