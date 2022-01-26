Arran 18 – A warm winter stunner of a dram

Every so often, I’ll try a whisky that unexpectedly blows me away. The new Arran 18 is such a bottle.
“New” is a bit of a misnomer, as Arran updated its core lineup in October of 2019. But it’s taken until November of 2021 for it to appear on the shelves in Nebraska, so it’s new to us! Because of our archaic liquor laws in the U.S., different states get different releases based on population and sales. Nebraska is in the bottom five.
Arran single malt comes from the Isle of Arran, off the west coast of Scotland. Arran is west of Glasgow, and you can get there entirely by public transportation, something of a novelty to those of us in the middle of the U.S.
Arran is also home to another (new) distillery, Lagg. The owners of Arran wanted to build a second distillery on the island, this one focusing on peated malt. They are just getting to the point where they are starting to release their product, and I am looking forward to trying some.
Of note: Arran is the only whisky I have ever seen that includes braille on the label, which reads Arran Single Malt. To me, that speaks to the kindness and inclusive-mindedness of the folks at Arran.
I was able to join a virtual Zoom meeting of the White Stag Society (the distillery’s fan club, if you will) early on in the pandemic. It was my first foray into connecting with other whisky drinkers around the world, which has since become the norm. And one of the first dusty bottles we added to our collection was a bottle of Arran from 1998, the fourth year of the distillery. Cask number 69, as a matter of fact. It’s still sitting unopened in the Scotch room.
Arran 18 is a rich, sherried dram, although it is matured in both bourbon and sherry casks. It’s naturally colored, a dark, red copper hue. The nose is what you expect – dates, raisins, spice. And the palate is rich and oily, with some pepper and spice up front, dissolving to a creamy, sweet, long finish. Bottled at 46%, it’s the perfect strength to sit and sip by the fire.
Available locally at The Still for $164.99, it’s a bit of a premium, but I would argue (in this case, at least!) you get what you pay for. Make sure you get the bottle pictured with this article – the previous version is just fine, but a vastly different whisky than this one. There is also a new 21-year that is fully matured in sherry casks. I have yet to try it or see it available. I have had the sherry cask (no age statement and cask strength) release, which is similar to Aberlour A’Bunadh.
Whisky news and notes: Just before Christmas, a new 17-year single malt from Speyside (the distillery, not the region, though the Speyside distillery is indeed in Speyside) appeared on the shelves at Trader Joe’s at $59.99. It has a very interesting grassy note. Slainté!
The author, Mark Feit, is a Certified Whisky Ambassador and has visited 57 distilleries in Scotland with his father, Bob. You can reach Mark at markfeit@live.com.