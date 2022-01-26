Arran 18 – A warm winter stunner of a dram

Every so often, I’ll try a whisky that unexpectedly blows me away. The new Arran 18 is such a bottle.

“New” is a bit of a misnomer, as Arran updated its core lineup in October of 2019. But it’s taken until November of 2021 for it to appear on the shelves in Nebraska, so it’s new to us! Because of our archaic liquor laws in the U.S., different states get different releases based on population and sales. Nebraska is in the bottom five.

Arran single malt comes from the Isle of Arran, off the west coast of Scotland. Arran is west of Glasgow, and you can get there entirely by public transportation, something of a novelty to those of us in the middle of the U.S.

Arran is also home to another (new) distillery, Lagg. The owners of Arran wanted to build a second distillery on the island, this one focusing on peated malt. They are just getting to the point where they are starting to release their product, and I am looking forward to trying some.

Of note: Arran is the only whisky I have ever seen that includes braille on the label, which reads Arran Single Malt. To me, that speaks to the kindness and inclusive-mindedness of the folks at Arran.