A single malt scotch … cocktail?

Putting single malt Scotch in a cocktail used to be inconceivable, but the resurgence of craft cocktails has led to releases of single and blended malt especially for mixing in cocktails (Glenmorangie X and Monkey Shoulder, respectively), and even an entire marketing campaign by The Glenlivet encouraging consumers to mix their favorite Scotch whisky into a cocktail.

I admit I am a relatively recent convert to whisky cocktails, usually in a Manhattan. Though I prefer mine with a good high proof rye, I have made many a Manhattan with subpar Scotch too. I’ve had a couple bottles (both Macallans, interestingly enough) that had somehow gone bad. Either the bottle wasn’t quite cleaned thoroughly, or the cork didn’t seal. Whatever happened, the whisky inside had some pretty bad kerosene notes. I couldn’t quite bring myself to dump a $125 bottle down the drain, so I mixed it with some good vermouth and bitters, threw in a luxardo cherry, and viola – the million-dollar Manhattan. It was a pretty good way to use it up.

The Penicillin cocktail recipe calls for blended Scotch as the base, but I’ve also used a high proof single cask bottling I didn’t care for. On top is a bit of peated Scotch, a perfect use for that bottle of Laphroaig 10 that’s just not my thing. The Penicillin also happens to have some great citrus and ginger flavors. It’s quite nice for spring, even with the relatively unappetizing name.

The Penicillin

2 ounces blended Scotch

¾ ounce fresh lemon juice (I just use half a lemon, that’s about right)

¾ ounce ginger simple syrup (see recipe below)

Shake over ice in a cocktail shaker, strain into a rocks glass with a large format ice cube, and float ¼ ounce peated scotch on top.

Ginger simple syrup:

(This makes a LOT of syrup, you might try a half batch first)

1 cup water

1 cup sugar or sugar substitute (I use allulose to keep it low-carb)

½ cup peeled and finely chopped ginger (I just used a good-sized chunk of root, no need to be exact)

Bring to a boil in a saucepan, stirring until all the sweetener has dissolved. Remove from heat, cover and let steep for 30 minutes. Strain into a bottle and keep in the fridge for up to two weeks.

Whisky news and notes: The north side of Lincoln is becoming quite the spot to find Scotch. Wine, Beer, and Spirits has been joined by the new Hy-Vee concept store, Wall to Wall Wine, in the 27th and Superior streets area. I went to its grand opening in April and saw some nice independent bottlings of well-aged Laphroaig and Ardbeg, and a GlenAllachie single cask that I had to bring home. Here’s hoping for more great whisky in Lincoln.

Until next time, slainté!

The author, Mark Feit, is a Certified Whisky Ambassador and has visited 57 distilleries in Scotland with his father, Bob. You can reach Mark at markfeit@live.com.

