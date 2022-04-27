A perfect spring appetizer

Happy spring, everyone! First, I would like to send a shout-out to my great aunt, Marcie, who recently answered the question that I have been asking people for ages, which is – How do I keep from crying when I cut onions?

I have tried everything: partially freezing onions, cutting them by a candle, placing them on wet towels, even wearing goggles – when all along the answer was right under my nose. Weeks ago, I was chopping along, crying my eyes out when she said, “Well, put a pencil in your mouth,” and it worked! I bit down on a pencil, and I’ve done it many times since, and no more tears. Incredible. So many thanks to you, Aunt Marcie.

During the early months of COVID-19, I’m sure everyone was cooking up a storm. Because really, what else was there to do besides go for walks, watch movies and try not to watch the news too much? I know that I cooked more during lockdown than I ever had before, and I am now at the point where I am tired of all of the things I cook, and this recipe fatigue has sent me down the internet rabbit hole in search of new things to make.

One of the newfound appetizers I tried out this week was spectacular, and because it is perfect for spring, I thought I would share it with you.

Whipped Feta Dip with Roasted Strawberries

INGREDIENTS

Roasted Strawberries:

• 2 lbs. fresh strawberries

• 2 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

• 2 tsp. honey

Whipped Feta:

• Approx. 8 oz. feta cheese

• 1/2 cup plain greek yogurt

• 2 Tbsp. olive oil (plus more for drizzling/serving)

• Black pepper, to taste

Serve with:

• Crusty bread

• Fresh basil, chopped

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 350F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Wash strawberries and remove stems. Slice each berry in half or quarters (depending on size). Spread berries on lined baking sheet.

3. Whisk balsamic vinegar and honey together. Drizzle over strawberries and toss until combined. Spread in an even layer on baking sheet, then transfer to the oven and roast for about 30-35 minutes. They'll start to soften and release their juices when done.

4. Meanwhile, make whipped feta by adding the feta cheese, Greek yogurt, olive oil, and pepper to a food processor. Blend ingredients together for a few minutes until smooth, scraping down with a spatula as needed. Transfer to the fridge and chill for 30-60 minutes.

5. When strawberries are done roasting, remove them from the oven and allow to cool for 5-10 minutes. Transfer them to a container (with all the yummy juices!) and chill in the fridge (keep separate from whipped feta).

6. When you're ready to serve this recipe, transfer the whipped feta to a large bowl and top with roasted strawberries. Serve with toasted bread for dipping, or place on top of toasted baguette slices. Garnish with freshly chopped basil, an extra drizzle of olive oil, and a sprinkle of black pepper.

Recipe by Walderwellness.com

