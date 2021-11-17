A perfect Scotch whisky for fall

Benromach is another one of those Scotch whisky distilleries that few of us in the states are familiar with. It’s been around since 1898 and is currently owned by Independent Bottler Gordon and MacPhail, which used to be quite an oddity until recently. When the popularity of scotch exploded and companies like Signatory and G&M found they could take the next step and buy a smaller distillery (Edradour and Benromach, respectively), it meant that they could create their own single malts and blends without having to worry about sourcing it from somewhere else.
Benromach produces a nice, easy drinking scotch with just a hint of smoke. That smoke note is produced by peat, which is basically compressed, fossilized vegetation. It’s cut, baked in the sun and burned to dry the malted barley. Peated scotch is usually associated with Islay whisky, and if you’ve tried a Laphroaig or Ardbeg and sworn it off, this one might change your mind. There are a handful of peated Speyside and Highland malts, and the peat they use is significantly different then the stuff from Islay. It’s much less pungent when burned, for example, and infuses the barley with just a light hint of smoke.
Benromach 10-year-old is matured mostly in ex-bourbon casks, with a small percentage of ex-sherry casks adding some depth of flavor. It’s bottled at a very drinkable 43%.
On the nose, I get that faint whiff of smoke, like sitting next to a small campfire. Some pepper and spices too. That smoke is right up front on the palate, followed by rich spice, pepper and a lingering fruity sweetness on the finish. I admit, my tastes usually run to older (and more expensive) single malts, but this is just plain nice.
In 2020, Benromach rebranded its logo from the longtime cursive script to red block lettering, which immediately made me think of Benihana. Do a Google image search of the two, and you’ll know what I mean. However, all the bottles I’ve seen locally still have the old script branding on them. Benromach 10 is available at The Still, most Hy-Vee locations, and at Wine, Beer, and Spirits, retailing for around $55.
Scotch whisky news and notes
For those of you who missed out on the Kirkland 23 featured last month, a new 24-year has arrived at Costco. It’s unfortunately not as good as its predecessor. Bruichladdich’s annual Islay Barley release is out. Distilled in 2013, it is bottled at 50% and is completely made with malted barley grown on the isle of Islay. That is no small feat considering the island is less than one-third the size of Lancaster County and has nine distilleries churning out scotch.
Speaking of small Islay distilleries, Kilchoman, until recently the youngest distillery on the island, is releasing a tequila barrel-finished scotch. There’s a new Glenmorangie coming soon too, a cognac-finished 13-year. Until next time, sláinte!
The author, Mark Feit, is a Certified Whisky Ambassador and has visited 57 distilleries in Scotland with his father, Bob. You can reach Mark at markfeit@live.com.