A perfect Scotch whisky for fall

Benromach is another one of those Scotch whisky distilleries that few of us in the states are familiar with. It’s been around since 1898 and is currently owned by Independent Bottler Gordon and MacPhail, which used to be quite an oddity until recently. When the popularity of scotch exploded and companies like Signatory and G&M found they could take the next step and buy a smaller distillery (Edradour and Benromach, respectively), it meant that they could create their own single malts and blends without having to worry about sourcing it from somewhere else.

Benromach produces a nice, easy drinking scotch with just a hint of smoke. That smoke note is produced by peat, which is basically compressed, fossilized vegetation. It’s cut, baked in the sun and burned to dry the malted barley. Peated scotch is usually associated with Islay whisky, and if you’ve tried a Laphroaig or Ardbeg and sworn it off, this one might change your mind. There are a handful of peated Speyside and Highland malts, and the peat they use is significantly different then the stuff from Islay. It’s much less pungent when burned, for example, and infuses the barley with just a light hint of smoke.

Benromach 10-year-old is matured mostly in ex-bourbon casks, with a small percentage of ex-sherry casks adding some depth of flavor. It’s bottled at a very drinkable 43%.