The Balvenie is my answer to a couple of common questions I get after people find out I’m a Scotch whisky nerd.

The first is, “If I can only tour one distillery, which one should I visit?” I’ve been on The Balvenie’s tour three times, and it’s the best I’ve experienced of the 60 or so distilleries I’ve visited. It has knowledgeable guides, a non-touristy working distillery, and it’s one of the few with an active malting floor to sprout the barley for a small portion of what they use each year. They also have an on-site cooperage, so you get to see all the craftsmanship that goes into making barrels.

But by far my favorite part of visiting The Balvenie is the warehouse tasting, straight from casks on the floor, and the opportunity to bottle some to take home. They also used to have a special cask on the floor that you could taste after the tour (when my Dad and I visited in 2017, it was a 43-year-old whisky distilled in 1974!). Unfortunately, as the number of visitors increased in the recent whisky tourism boom, that treat has disappeared.

The second question I get is, “If I want to get into scotch, what bottle should I start with?” The Balvenie 12 DoubleWood is a solid, approachable single malt. Nowadays, finishing a Scotch whisky in a secondary cask (usually ex-sherry) is commonplace. But before The Balvenie Malt Master Sir David Stewart first did it in 1985 with the Classic Cask release, it was unheard of. That’s where the DoubleWood moniker came from.

This month, we’re going to focus on a pair of full maturation releases available from The Balvenie: the 12-year-old and 15-year-old Single Barrel.

The 12-year-old Single Barrel is fully matured in an ex-first fill bourbon barrel. Loads of vanilla and honey on the nose, with more vanilla on the palate, along with sweet orchard fruits and some pepper and cinnamon. The finish is more sweet spices. This is the bottle I recommend to bourbon lovers who want to try a single malt, because the bourbon influence is so prominent. Bottled at 47.8% alcohol by volume.

The 15-year-old Single Barrel is fully matured in European oak barrels that previously contained sherry. Those 15 long years in an ex-sherry barrel bring the rich, sweet flavor of the sherry out to complement the whisky. It’s not overpowering like some “sherry bombs” that are popular now. Like the 12-year, it’s bottled at 47.8% abv and needs no water to be a really nice sipper. On the nose it’s more whisky than sherry, oak, honey and cinnamon. The palate is rainier cherries, drying wood, more honey, with pepper and menthol. This delicious whisky finishes dry and peppery.

Both of these bottles are part of the core range for The Balvenie, but they don’t seem to always be in stock at the local stores. If you’re interested, I highly recommend stopping in or calling to see if you can order a bottle.

Until next time, slainté!