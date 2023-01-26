A gem in Blackstone

Have you ever had a meal that you couldn’t quit talking about for days? Last week I went to a restaurant in Omaha that completely blew my mind and made me realize that I need to make that 50-mile drive more often.

I was in town for a car repair, of all things, and it was taking longer than expected, so my boyfriend and I thought we would stay overnight and have a little mini vacation. We stopped at M’s Pub for dinner (always great), and the next morning we decided to go to my favorite place for breakfast –

The Early Bird, which by the way has a great menu and will soon be opening a location in Lincoln. Parking was tricky, as you would expect on a Saturday brunch morning, and we had to park a few blocks away.

When we got to the block where the restaurant was, we passed another along the way called “Stirnella.” We hadn’t noticed this spot before (it pays to walk), and there weren’t a lot of people in the restaurant, probably about 10, which isn’t always a good sign. But the brunch menu posted in the window listed banana pancakes with spiced maple syrup, whipped Nutella and strawberries, a wagyu short rib hash with peppers, onion confit, oyster mushrooms, home fries, whole grain mustard hollandaise and a fried egg; all this along with a traditional egg breakfast with all the fixings. It sounded so good that we decided to give it a try.

Our waitress, Clara, who was fantastically low-key, handed us the brunch menu as well as the regular menu and we both drifted from brunch to the other. I haven’t seen a menu in years where I was torn between six out of seven apps and eight out of eight main courses.

We ended up getting deviled eggs with speck, chevre fonduta, sweet pickles and herb croutons for the app, and they were the best deviled eggs I’ve ever had including my own, and I love to make deviled eggs. In the entrée department, I finally narrowed it down to chicken and dumplings with buttermilk dumplings, smoked bacon and parmesan broth with apple kimchi crispy skin. Sounds nuts, but it really worked together. The sweet-ish cool kimchi on top of the toasty chicken and dumplings was insanely good. The portion size was perfect, and I ate every bite.

My boyfriend had the stroganoff, which consisted of waygu beef, EXCELLENT pappardelle, mushroom cream, roasted carrot, red wine gastrique, parsley oil and bone marrow breadcrumbs. It sounds like a lot going on there, and it was, but when we tasted it, the blend was perfect and not one item was more overwhelming than the next.

Again, the amount was just right, so neither of us left feeling too full. Even the Bloody Mary was superior. It wasn’t topped with bacon, pickles, a cheeseburger, a donut and whatever else they are loading them up with these days to hide the fact that they use well vodka and the mix isn’t great.

Stirnella is a spot with excellent food, service and atmosphere. They source much of their ingredients from local producers, so if you are ever in the Blackstone area, be sure to stop in and give it a try.