9th annual Sip Nebraska returns to Haymarket Park

For the second consecutive year, the annual Sip Nebraska event took place at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, this year on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25.

After Sip made its home at Mahoney State Park in early May from 2013 to 2019, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission banned large gatherings in state parks in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Stacy Leners of Blur Parties, which plans and coordinates the event.

At Haymarket Park in Lincoln, there were no specific directed health measures to follow at this year’s ninth annual event, Leners said. However, masks were offered and numerous hand-sanitizing stations were placed throughout the stadium for about 1,500 attendees at the two-day event.

“The layout of Haymarket Park provides an excellent venue for an event with multiple activities going on simultaneously,” Leners said. “People enjoy making their way around the stadium walkway to visit all the vendors and attractions the event offers. We plan to continue this Lincoln location for Sip Nebraska in the fall of 2022 and in the future as we prepare to get back on track post-pandemic for a spring version as well closer to Omaha.”